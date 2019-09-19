Week 3: Games of the week for South Sound area high school football teams

Puyallup quarterback Luke Holcomb during Puyallup High School football practice at Puyallup High School in Puyallup, Wash., on Friday, Aug. 23, 2019. joshua.bessex@gateline.com

Week 3 of the high school football season is here, with many teams around the state starting league play this week. Here are a few of the top games to watch in the South Sound.

Puyallup vs. Sumner

7 p.m. Friday at Sunset Chev Stadium in Sumner

About the Vikings: The 4A SPSL reigning champions are off to a fast start again this season, beating Bellarmine Prep 28-3 in their opener and shutting out Emerald Ridge last week, 42-0. Junior quarterback Luke Holcomb has thrown for 409 yards on 44 passing attempts with seven touchdowns through the first two games. Sophomore Ziere Ford and senior Isaiah Dickerson lead the team in rushing, each with over 100 yards. Senior receiver Joseph Dwyer leads the team in receiving with 10 catches for 153 yards and a touchdown. Puyallup defeated Sumner in last year’s meeting, 37-7, en route to the league title.

About the Spartans: Sumner is also off to a hot start, routing South Kitsap 50-0 in its opener and topping Olympia last week, 31-10. Week 3 figures to be a much more difficult test for Sumner, which missed out on the postseason for the first time in six years last season. Two-way senior Blake Tannehill stars at running back and defensive back for the Spartans and senior Griffin Clark leads the team at quarterback. Senior linebacker Mitchell Wolfe is the leader of the defense.

TNT pick: Puyallup, 31-20

Steilacoom vs. Lynden

7 p.m. Friday at Lynden High School

About the Sentinels: Steilacoom suffered a humbling 41-13 loss last week to 4A reigning state champion Union, complete with a nearly two-hour lightning delay at Harry E. Lang Stadium in Lakewood, pushing the total game time to about five hours. There wasn’t much that went right for the Sentinels, who struggled with penalties and turnovers. The one bright spot, unsurprisingly, was five-star junior Emeka Egbuka, who popped off a punt return touchdown and also caught a touchdown pass from quarterback Chance McDonald. It’s tough for any 2A squad to match up with a 4A program with Union’s talent and depth, and that proved the case for the Sentinels in Week 2. But make no mistake, Steilacoom is still a 2A state title contender, and a bounce-back win in Week 3 would go a long way toward restoring some of that belief.

About the Lions: One of the state’s best 2A programs each year, Lynden advanced to the state championship game last season, falling 42-37 to Hockinson. This year’s group returns just five starters from that state runner-up squad, but the Lions have plenty of talent coming up through the ranks, led by senior quarterback Brock Heppner and senior linebacker Bodie Human. Lynden lost to Mount Baker in Week 1, 21-14, before bouncing back in Week 2 for a 33-21 win over Ferndale.

TNT pick: Steilacoom, 42-21

Kennedy Catholic vs. Bishop Blanchet

7 p.m. Friday at Bishop Blanchet High School in Seattle

About the Lancers: So far, so good for Kennedy Catholic, which is off to a 2-0 start with a 32-27 win over Bethel in Week 1 at CenturyLink Field, and a 41-21 win over Bothell in Week 2. Led by junior quarterback Sam Huard, a UW commit, the Lancers boast one of the top offenses in the state, and will look to keep things rolling this week against a tough Blanchet squad.

About the Braves: The 3A Metro squad is off to a blazing start to the season, with a 42-0 win over Kamiak in Week 1 and a 47-26 win over Cascade in Week 2. Only losses last season were to Kennedy Catholic, O’Dea and Eastside Catholic. Braves lost to Yelm, 24-14 in the district playoffs.

TNT pick: Kennedy Catholic, 42-24