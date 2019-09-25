High School Sports
Week 4: Tumwater on top in Associated Press state high school football poll
The following high school football rankings are voted on by sportswriters across the state and compiled by The Associated Press.
CLASS 4A
1. Lake Stevens (12) 3-0 127
2. Woodinville (1) 3-0 103
3. Kennedy Catholic 3-0 94
4. Camas 3-0 84
5. Graham-Kapowsin 3-0 83
6. Puyallup 3-0 70
8. Central Valley 3-0 40
9. Mount Si 3-0 18
10. Union 2-1 8
Others receiving 6 or more points: Skyview 7.
CLASS 3A
1. Eastside Catholic (12) 3-0 129
2. O’Dea (1) 3-0 118
3. Mount Spokane 3-0 80
4. Lakes 2-0 78
5. Kamiakin 3-0 75
6. Lincoln 1-2 65
7. Bellevue 2-1 59
8. Bethel 1-2 19
9. Arlington 3-0 18
10. Kelso 3-0 13
(tie) Mountain View 2-1 13
(tie) Peninsula 1-2 13
Others receiving 6 or more points: Gig Harbor 12, Marysville-Pilchuck 9, Seattle Prep 8.
CLASS 2A
1. Tumwater (5) 3-0 130
2. Archbishop Murphy (6) 125
3. Hockinson (3) 2-1 106
4. Lynden 3-0 93
5. West Valley (Spokane) 3-0 76
6. Liberty (Issaquah) 3-0 66
7. Steilacoom 1-2 55
8. Fife 3-0 49
9. Sedro-Woolley 3-0 34
10. North Kitsap 2-1 14
Others receiving 6 or more points: W.F. West 9
CLASS 1A
1. Royal (11) 3-0 127
2. Mount Baker (2) 3-0 110
3. Lynden Christian 2-0 103
4. Zillah 3-0 81
5. La Salle 3-0 75
6. Colville 2-1 53
7. Cascade Christian 2-0 34
8. Deer Park 3-0 32
9. LaCenter 3-0 27
10. Montesano 3-0 21
Others receiving 6 or more points: Newport 18, Connell 14, Omak 7.
CLASS 2B
1. Napavine (10) 3-0 127
2. Kalama (2) 2-1 110
3. Onalaska (1) 3-0 106
4. Tri-Cities Prep 3-0 84
5. Reardan 3-0 70
6. Adna 2-1 66
7. Colfax 3-0 54
8. Toledo 2-1 41
9. Lake Roosevelt 3-0 20
10. Asotin 3-0 13
Others receiving 6 or more points: Liberty (Spangle) 9.
CLASS 1B
1. Odessa (9) 3-0 108
2. Almira/Coulee-Hartline (1) 3-0 98
3. Entiat 4-0 84
4. Naselle (1) 3-0 62
5. Lummi 3-0 38
(tie) Quilcene 2-1 38
Comments