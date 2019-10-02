Week 5: Lakes, Lincoln move up in Associated Press state high school football poll

SHARE COPY LINK

The following high school football rankings are voted on by sportswriters across the state and compiled by The Associated Press.

CLASS 4A

1. Lake Stevens (10) 4-0 108

2. Woodinville 4-0 89

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

3. Kennedy Catholic 4-0 88

4. Camas (1) 4-0 78

5. Graham-Kapowsin 4-0 77

6. Central Valley 4-0 43

7. Union 4-0 37

8. Puyallup 3-1 30

9. Chiawana 3-1 17

10. Mount Si 3-1 16

CLASS 3A

1. Eastside Catholic (11) 4-0 110

2. O’Dea 4-0 99

3. Lakes 3-0 83

4. Lincoln 2-2 72

5. Mount Spokane 3-1 45

6. Mountain View 3-1 32

(tie) Bellevue 2-2 32

(tie) Kelso 4-0 32

9. Bethel 2-2 31

10. Kamiakin 3-1 17

Others receiving 6 or more points: Marysville-Pilchuck 12, Peninsula 12, Garfield 11, Kennewick 8.

CLASS 2A

1. Tumwater (12) 120

2. Lynden 4-0 108

3. Archbishop Murphy 3-1 90

4. Hockinson 3-1 85

5. Steilacoom 2-2 59

6. Liberty (Issaquah) 4-0 47

7. West Valley (Spokane) 3-1 34

8. W.F. West 4-0 31

9. Lakewood 4-0 28

10. North Kitsap 3-1 25

Others receiving 6 or more points: Fife 18.

CLASS 1A

1. Royal (8) 4-0 107

2. Mount Baker (3) 4-0 102

3. Zillah 4-0 83

4. La Salle 4-0 64

5. Lynden Christian 3-1 57

6. Colville 3-1 52

7. Cascade Christian 3-0 37

8. LaCenter 4-0 36

9. Deer Park 4-0 32

10. Montesano 4-0 27

CLASS 2B

1. Napavine (11) 4-0 110

2. Onalaska 4-0 99

3. Kalama 3-1 80

4. Tri-Cities Prep 4-0 79

5. Adna 3-1 71

6. Lake Roosevelt 4-0 50

7. Asotin 3-0 29

8. Reardan 3-1 21

9. Toledo 2-2 18

10. Colfax 3-1 16

Others receiving 6 or more points: Liberty (Spangle) 11, Ocosta 11.

CLASS 1B

1. Odessa (8) 4-0 80

2. Almira/Coulee-Hartline 4-0 72

3. Entiat 5-0 63

4. Naselle 4-0 49

5. Neah Bay 3-0 36

Others receiving 6 or more points: Selkirk 13, DeSales (Walla Walla) 7.