Week 6: High school football games of the week in South Sound

Week six of the high school football season in Washington is here. Here are a few games to keep an eye on this weekend, featuring teams from around the South Sound.

NO. 8 BETHEL (3-2) vs. NO. 3 LAKES (4-0)

7 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 11 at Harry Lang Stadium

About the Braves: Losses to No. 3 Kennedy Catholic (4A) and No. 2 O’Dea (3A) make the record deceiving, as this is one of the area’s better teams in a loaded 3A PCL. Junior Will Latu has rushed for 267 yards and seven touchdowns on 55 carries. Quarterback Kekoa Visperas has completed 74-of-133 passes for 994 yards, seven touchdowns and an interception. Receiver Cameron Parker leads the way with 396 yards and four touchdowns on 24 catches, while Puka Sokimi has 333 yards and four touchdowns on 24 receptions.

About the Lancers: This will be the first real test for Lakes, which has played a relatively unchallenging schedule to date. Curtis transfer Justin Brennan, a junior, has been a natural fit at quarterback for the Lancers, completing 50-of-70 passes through four games for 879 yards, 10 touchdowns and two picks. Versatile sophomore Devon-Nofoa Masoe is one of the best underclassmen longtime Lakes coach Dave Miller has ever coached, rushing 33 times for 348 yards and five touchdowns this season, while adding 178 yards and two touchdowns on 11 catches.

And the Lakes’ defense has physical hitters and playmakers all over the field, led by Nofoa-Masoe, J.J. Niuamoa, Jaydon McMillon and Jaedon Hall.

TNT pick: Lakes, 28-21

Kennedy Catholic's Sav'ell Smalls (9) celebrates a blocked punt in the first quarter. Kennedy Catholic played Enumclaw in a football game at the Enumclaw Expo Center in Enumclaw, Wash., on Friday, Oct. 4, 2019.

NO. 3 KENNEDY CATHOLIC (5-0) VS. TODD BEAMER (3-2)

7 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 10 at Federal Way Memorial Stadium

About the Lancers: Kennedy Catholic is off to a 5-0 start this season. The offense, led by 5-star 2021 UW commit Sam Huard at quarterback, has been among the state’s best, averaging 42.6 points per game through five contests. Huard has completed 107-of-160 passes for 1,653 yards, 22 touchdowns to just three interceptions.

And the Lancers have four receivers with over 200 receiving yards through five games. Junior Alexander leads the way with 24 catches for 506 yards and 12 touchdowns. Jabez Tinae has racked up 437 yards and a pair of touchdowns on 22 receptions, while Cal commit Justin Baker has a touchdown and 299 yards on 20 catches. Reed Shumpert has hauled in 17 catches for 263 yards and five touchdowns.

The story about this year’s Kennedy Catholic team though, has been its defense, which has undergone massive improvement compared to a season ago. Kennedy Catholic’s defense has held opponents to an average of just 12.2 points per game this season. Last year, the Lancers surrendered 38 points per game.

About the Titans: Beamer came into the season with high hopes, but the Titans are off to an 0-2 start NPSL 4A play with back-to-back losses to Kentwood and Tahoma. Beamer’s line play is its strength, led by reigning 4A NPSL Mountain defensive lineman of the year Denny Tiumalu and 6-foot-5, 300-pound sophomore offensive tackle Malik Agbo, who holds offers from Tennessee and Washington.

TNT pick: Kennedy Catholic, 38-21

Sumner's Griffin Clark throws a pass under pressure in the third quarter. Sumner High School played Puyallup High School in a football game at Sunset Chev Stadium in Sumner, Wash., on Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019.

SUMNER (4-1) vs. No. 4 CAMAS (5-0)

7 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 11 at Doc Harris Stadium (Camas)

About the Spartans: Sumner’s lone loss this season came at the hands of No. 6 Puyallup in a 29-12 SPSL 4A loss in week three. Otherwise, Sumner has been lights out. Dual-threat senior quarterback Griffin Clark leads the offense. Sumner will have its hands full matching up against a monster Camas offensive line, but if there’s any team that can pitch the upset, it’s Keith Ross’ typically physical group, led by linebacker Mitchell Wolfe.

About the Papermakers: Undefeated Camas has one of the state’s biggest and most physical offensive lines, which averaged 6-foot-2, 280 pounds. After missing the state tournament for the first time in eight years last season, the Papermakers have been eager to atone, posting two impressive wins over Class 3A powers Lincoln and Bellevue.

TNT pick: Camas 21, Sumner 14

Peninsula running back Sean Sklandany carries the ball during Thursday night's 3A SSC league opener football game against North Thurston at Roy Anderson Field in Gig Harbor on Sept. 19, 2019.

PENINSULA (3-2) VS. CENTRAL KITSAP (2-1)

7 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 11 at Central Kitsap High School

About the Seahawks: Peninsula escaped South Sound Stadium narrowly last Thursday with a 24-21 overtime win over rival Timberline, pushing the Seahawks’ record in the 3A SSC to 3-0. Running back Sean Skladany has been a ‘wrecking crew’ in the words of Seahawks coach Ross Filkins, rushing 59 times for 340 yards and eight touchdowns for the Seahawks. First-year starting quarterback Peyton Bice has been up and down for the Seahawks, completing 54-of-97 passes for 717 yards, five touchdowns and five interceptions. The receiving corps is led by Chase Wittmers, who has racked up 411 yards and three touchdowns this season on 28 catches. On defense, linebacker Nolan Casey leads the team with 48 tackles.

About the Cougars: Defense has been the name of the game for the Cougars this season, which has won some ugly games, including a 5-0 win over Timberline in week three (yes, you read that right). After graduating TNT all-area selection Alex Refilong, who rushed for 1,801 yards last season, Central Kitsap has needed to lean more on that defense, led by senior linebacker Colton Van Dijk. A Cougars win could break the 3A SSC wide open.

TNT pick: Peninsula, 17-10