Week 6: South Sound teams hold steady in Associated Press state high school football poll
The following rankings are voted on by sportswriters across the state and compiled by The Associated Press.
CLASS 4A
1. Lake Stevens (12) 5-0 120
2. Woodinville 5-0 102
3. Kennedy Catholic 5-0 91
4. Camas 5-0 82
5. Graham-Kapowsin 5-0 78
6. Puyallup 4-1 57
7. Chiawana 4-1 31
8. Central Valley 4-1 29
9. Union 3-2 28
10. Eastlake 4-1 21
CLASS 3A
1. Eastside Catholic (11) 5-0 119
2. O’Dea (1) 5-0 109
3. Lakes 4-0 90
4. Lincoln 3-2 80
5. Mount Spokane 4-1 60
6. Mountain View 4-1 52
7. Bellevue 3-2 51
8. Bethel 3-2 39
9. Prairie 5-0 16
10. Kamiakin 4-1 12
Others receiving 6 or more points: Marysville-Pilchuck 9, Kennewick 8, Peninsula 7.
CLASS 2A
1. Tumwater (13) 5-0 130
2. Lynden 4-1 117
3. Archbishop Murphy 4-1 101
4. Hockinson 4-1 91
5. Steilacoom 3-2 74
6. Liberty (Issaquah) 5-0 66
7. W.F. West 5-0 54
8. Fife 4-1 22
9. Clarkston 4-1 16
10. Lakewood 4-1 14
Others receiving 6 or more points: West Valley (Spokane) 11, Franklin Pierce 8.
CLASS 1A
1. Royal (7) 5-0 115
2. Mount Baker (5) 5-0 112
3. Zillah 5-0 92
4. La Salle 5-0 75
5. Lynden Christian 4-1 68
6. Deer Park 5-0 51
7. Cascade Christian 4-0 47
8. LaCenter 5-0 41
9. Montesano 5-0 31
10. Colville 3-2 16
CLASS 2B
1. Napavine (12) 5-0 120
2. Onalaska 5-0 108
3. Tri-Cities Prep 5-0 85
(tie) Kalama 3-2 85
5. Lake Roosevelt 5-0 66
6. Asotin 4-0 58
7. Adna 3-2 45
8. Toledo 3-2 35
9. Colfax 4-1 32
10. Liberty (Spangle) 4-1 10
CLASS 1B
1. Odessa (10) 5-0 100
2. Almira Coulee-Hartline 5-0 89
3. Naselle 5-0 72
4. Entiat 5-1 62
5. Neah Bay 4-1 31
Others receiving 6 or more points: Selkirk 20, Lummi 18, Quilcene 8
