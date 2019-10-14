Vote now for the Week 6 high school football Athlete of the Week in the South Sound

SHARE COPY LINK

Voting is now open for The News Tribune’s week six high school football Athlete of the Week contest. The poll will remain open until Wednesday at noon.

You can read about each athlete’s accomplishments below.

THE CANDIDATES

Sam Huard, Kennedy Catholic: UW commit and Lancers’ QB completed 27-of-38 passes for 322 yards and five touchdowns, passing 100 career touchdowns in his junior season.

Caden Jumper, Eatonville: Cruisers’ QB completed 12-of-18 passes for 211 yards and a touchdown, also rushing 11 times for 135 yards and four touchdowns in a 48-20 win over Foster.

Kekoa Visperas, Bethel: Led No. 8 Bethel to a huge win over No. 3 Lakes in the 3A PCL on Friday night, completing 15-of-22 passes for 174 yards and two touchowns, also rushing for a touchdown.

Julien Simon, Lincoln: Caught six passes for 118 yards and a touchdown in the Abes’ 56-7 win over Stadium, rushed once for 47 yards and had an interception which he returned for a touchdown.

Caden Filer, Lincoln: Abes’ QB completed 24-of-30 passes for 356 yards and four touchdowns in 56-7 win over Stadium.

Angel Sanchez, Puyallup: Vikings receiver caught six passes for 130 yards and a touchdown in Puyallup’s win over SPSL 4A opponent Olympia.

Will Anderson, Olympia: Hauled in six passes for 158 yards and two touchdown in Bears’ loss to 4A SPSL power Puyallup.

Devon Nofoa-Masoe, Lakes: Caught five passes for 110 yards in loss to No. 8 Bethel, while adding 36 yards and a touchdown on seven carries for Lancers.

Chance Bogan, Wilson: Sophomore receiver hauled in eight catches for 230 yards and two touchdowns in 48-0 win over Mount Tahoma.

Darion Brown, River Ridge: Rushed 35 times for 284 yards and four touchdowns in 42-25 win over Fife.

Athletes are selected based on available stats and nominations. Want to nominate a player in the future? Email Jon Manley at jon.manley@thenewstribune.com or find him on Twitter, @manley_tnt.