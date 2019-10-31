High School Sports
Week 9: Limited movement in Associated Press state high school football poll
This poll is voted on by sports writers across the state and is compiled by the Associated Press.
CLASS 4A
1. Lake Stevens (10) 8-0 100
2. Kennedy Catholic 8-0 86
3. Camas 8-0 80
4. Graham-Kapowsin 8-0 74
5. Puyallup 7-1 60
6. Chiawana 7-1 39
7. Woodinville 8-0 38
8. Eastlake 7-1 35
9. Bothell 6-2 20
10. Skyview 6-2 10
CLASS 3A
1. O’Dea (10) 8-0 100
2. Eastside Catholic 7-1 90
3. Lincoln 6-2 78
4. Bethel 6-2 66
5. Bellevue 6-2 58
6. Marysville-Pilchuck 8-0 49
7. Mount Spokane 7-1 33
8. Kennewick 7-1 26
9. Lakes 5-2 21
10. Kamiakin 7-1 15
Others receiving 6 or more points: Peninsula 9
CLASS 2A
1. Tumwater (12) 8-0
2. Hockinson 8-0 107
3. Steilacoom 6-2 84
4. Lynden 6-2 83
5. Archbishop Murphy 7-1 76
6. Lakewood 7-1 58
7. Clarkston 7-1 49
8. W.F. West 7-1 40
9. Sedro-Woolley 6-2 21
10. Liberty (Issaquah) 6-2 13
CLASS 1A
1. Royal (10) 8-0 100
2. La Salle 8-0 81
3. Lynden Christian 8-0 66
4. Mount Baker 7-1 58
5. Deer Park 7-0 55
6. LaCenter 8-0 46
7. Montesano 8-0 34
8. Cascade Christian 7-0 24
9. Zillah 7-1 22
10. Colville 6-2 12
CLASS 2B
1. Onalaska (11) 8-0 110
2. Napavine 7-1 99
3. Kalama 6-2 86
4. Tri-Cities Prep 7-1 73
5. Asotin 7-1 56
6. Adna 5-3 53
7. Lake Roosevelt 7-1 43
8. Colfax 6-2 33
9. Columbia (Burbank) 7-1 13
10. Friday Harbor 7-1 10
Others receiving 6 or more points: Liberty (Spangle) 9, Toledo 8
CLASS 1B
1. Odessa (8) 8-0 80
2. Naselle 8-0 68
3. Almira/Coulee-Hartline 7-1 65
4. Entiat 7-1 50
5. Neah Bay 6-1 39
Others receiving 6 or more points: Selkirk 18
