Steilacoom 5-star receiver Emeka Egbuka shares recruiting update, breaks down Top 10 schools

Steilacoom High School five-star receiver Emeka Egbuka, a junior, is one of the top high school football players in the country. To date, he has 3,441 career receiving yards with the Sentinels and 59 touchdowns on 165 catches.

Egbuka will likely crack into the top six of the career receiving yards state record book next season and has a chance to leave the high school as the state’s all-time career receiving yards leader. He could catch Republic’s Mark Rickard (3,906 yards) as early as this season, depending on how deep into the postseason Steilacoom plays.

This season, Egbuka has 49 receptions for 1,141 yards and 16 touchdowns for the Sentinels and is averaging 23.3 yards per catch and 126.8 yards per game.

Egbuka is considered a five-star athlete by 247sports.com and has offers from big-time programs across the country. He’s ranked as the No. 8 high school football player in the country in the 2021 class by 247. He recently narrowed down his college list to 10 schools.

Here’s an update on where Egbuka stands in his recruiting, including a rapid-fire portion where the highly-touted recruit shares one thing he likes about each of the ten schools he’s considering at this point.

TNT: Let’s start with the hometown Washington Huskies.

Egubka: It’s intriguing to be close to home, play in front of all your friends and get a great education at the same time.

TNT: USC

Egbuka: They have a good passing offense. They produce really good receivers every year and they put guys in the NFL.

TNT: Oregon

Egbuka: Love the coaching staff. Feels like a home environment there.

TNT: Stanford

Egbuka: It’s the best of both worlds. Good football there and academically, too.

TNT: Oklahoma

Egbuka: They have a great passing offense and they’ve been doing really good. They’re always going to have a quarterback.

TNT: Alabama

Egbuka: They’re great every year and put a lot of guys in the NFL. They’re known as a run-heavy team but they’ve developed a really strong passing game over the last couple years. Just the receivers they have and the talent they have out there, they have to be doing something right.

TNT: Notre Dame

Egubka: They play in the national spotlight every Saturday. They select their own schedule and there’s lots of scouts always watching their games.

TNT: Clemson

Egbuka: I loved everything about Clemson when I went down there. Great wide receivers obviously, and just a great team overall.

TNT: LSU

Egbuka: They run a five-wide, pass-heavy type offense and they’ve been rolling this year. I’m excited to see what they do.

TNT: Ohio State

Egbuka: It feels like home also. I love the receivers’ coach, love all the staff. They have a really good passing game, as well.

Steilacoom quarterback Chance McDonald (from left), talks with wide receivers Jayden Coalson and Emeka Egbuka during football practice at Steilacoom High School on Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019. Tony Overman toverman@theolympian.com

TNT: What is the most important thing to you about schools that are recruiting you? What’s the No. 1 thing you look for during this process?

Egbuka: Just a home feeling. If I’m going to be far away from home, I have to know that I have a good support system to lean back on. And also just an opportunity to play, being willing to give me a fair shot to earn my spot on the team and work my way up, no matter how young I am.

TNT: One of the top quarterbacks in the state in Sam Huard is in your class and is committed to Washington. Do you ever talk with him and is that something that plays into your decision at all?

Egbuka: Sam and I are good friends. We talk every now and again. He’ll definitely be a little bit of a factor, just because knowing that you have someone like that to sling you the rock while you’re there. But it’s just going to play out however I want it to.

TNT: Do you have any timetable on when you’d like to make that decision?

Egbuka: I’m not sure when I’m going to make the decision. Probably whenever it feels right and whenever I’m comfortable. When I am, I’m not going to waste any time. I’m probably looking to narrow my list again after the season ends.