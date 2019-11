Dates, times, locations of Week 10 playoff football games for South Sound teams

The high school football postseason is here in Washington, beginning this week. Here are the matchups being played this week by South Sound area teams.

CLASS 4A

Tahoma at Lake Stevens, 7 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 8

Auburn Riverside at Bothell, 7 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 8

Sumner at Eastlake, 7 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 8

Mount Vernon at Graham-Kapowsin, 7 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 8

Glacier Peak at Kentwood, 7 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 8

Auburn Mountainview at Puyallup, 7 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 8

Olympia at Camas, 7 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 8

Federal Way at Skyview, 7 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 8

Union at Mount Rainier, 1 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 9

Woodinville at Emerald Ridge, 7 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 9

CLASS 3A

Lakes at Snohomish, 7 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 8

Gig Harbor at Eastside Catholic, 7 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 8

Arlington at Peninsula, 7:30 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 8

Edmonds-Woodway at Yelm, 7 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 8

Capital at Prairie, 7 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 8

Spanaway Lake at Kelso, 7 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 8

Rainier Beach at Lincoln, 7 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 9

Bishop Blanchet at Bethel, 5:30 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 9

CLASS 2A

Washington at Steilacoom, 7 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 8

Olympic at Franklin Pierce, 7 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 8

Fife at North Kitsap, 7 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 8

Eatonville at Orting, 7 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 8

River Ridge at Sequim, 7 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 8