5 takeaways from No. 5 Puyallup’s 42-21 playoff win over Auburn Mountainview

PuyallupÕs Ziere Ford dives for extra yardage as he’s tackled during the second quarter. Puyallup played Auburn Mountainview in a football game at Sparks Stadium in Puyallup, Wash., on Friday, Nov. 8, 2019. Joshua.bessex@gmail.com

Auburn Mountainview had no answer for No. 5 Puyallup’s ground game in Friday night’s Week 10 playoff game at Sparks Stadium on Friday night, as the Vikings took advantage of a mismatched defense to advance to the Class 4A state tournament, with a 42-21 win. Here are five takeaways from the Vikings’ win.

PUYALLUP BACK IN STATE TOURNAMENT DESPITE YOUTH

With Friday night’s win, No. 5 Puyallup is back in the 4A state tournament, even after losing nine starters from last year’s state semifinal team, including The News Tribune’s 2018 All-Area Player of the Year in quarterback Jacob Holcomb.

It goes to show how much talent is walking through the halls of Puyallup High and is a testament to the job coach Gary Jeffers has done, for Puyallup to be back in the state tournament and ranked in the top five in the state, even after losing that much on offense.

“We overcame some injuries this week, so we’re hoping to be a little healthier next week,” Jeffers said. “Getting younger kids in there to play is always a strength builder of your program. It’s been fun to watch them grow. With nine new starters this year, you’re never sure how that’s going to materialize and what that’s going to look like. So we’re really proud of the way that group has come along.”

Jacob Holcomb’s younger brother, Luke, is this year’s quarterback, and said the team has progressed immensely this season.

“We’re a really young team, but we’re doing great right now and I’m just proud of everyone,” he said.

ZIERE FORD’S BIG NIGHT

The way Auburn Mountainview lined up on defense, Jeffers figured the Vikings might be able to run the football effectively.

“It’s just kind of the structure of their defense,” Jeffers said. “They give you a little bit more of a run opportunity than they do a pass opportunity. They have a lot of moving parts in the defensive backfield, so the looks aren’t as clean. We have two pretty good running backs and a pretty good offensive line, so we felt pretty confident that we were going to be able to move the ball on the ground.”

The biggest beneficiary was sophomore Ziere Ford, who rushed 23 times for 119 yards and two touchdowns in the win.

“We have a great offensive line,” Ford said. “We just push, read our wholes. The running backs did well, quarterback made the right reads and we did everything like we were supposed to. Just the line holding it down, pushing. Great players on the sideline, the team working together as a whole.”

Senior Isaiah Dickerson also had a big night, rushing 16 times for 92 yards and two touchdowns in the win.

“They’re kind of more spread out (on defense),” Holcomb said. “It was a different defense with those two high safeties and that one high mike. So that just left the middle open for us, our line blocked well and Ziere and Isaiah, they ran really well today, and Danny, too, of course. That wasn’t our gameplan exactly but it was working, so we just stuck with it.”

PUYALLUP’S LINE IS A STRENGTH

In total, Puyallup rushed for 257 yards in the win, running behind a powerful offensive line, anchored by tackle Braeden Bellmer and guard Austin Lawrence.

“It’s really a group effort up there,” Jeffers said. “They’re just a strong group of kids.”

Holcomb said this year’s line has a unique chemistry between them.

“We always have the linemen dinners,” Holcomb said. “I love the line. Linemen are typically kind of weird dudes. But I love them, they’re funny. We all trust each other. … They were eating tonight.”

Ford’s take? Let’s just say he doesn’t mind running behind Puyallup’s line.

“Best line in the state,” he said. “They’re amazing.”

PUYALLUP CAN ATTACK TEAMS IN DIFFERENT WAYS

For as good as the ground game was on Friday night, Puyallup was threatening through the air, also. Holcomb completed 13-of-17 passes for 134 yards and a touchdown, a play in which he found Angel Sanchez on a slant for a 36-yard score.

Having run-pass balance, being able to attack teams in different ways and adapting to different looks defenses are giving the Vikings is something the Puyallup offense prides itself on.

“I definitely think that’s we strive for,” Jeffers said. “We want to take what people will give us and be successful when they give us opportunities.”

That balance makes Puyallup a difficult team to slow down.

“We’re a 50/50 team,” Ford said. “We pass the ball deep — touchdowns. We run the ball — touchdowns. As you could see from today, we did great on both sides.”

AUBURN MOUNTAINVIEW HAS BRIGHT FUTURE WITH FRESHMAN QB BODINE

It’s hard to believe Auburn Mountainview quarterback Kayde Bodine is only a freshman. For most of the night against Puyallup, he played beyond his years. Bodine completed 19-of027 passes for 186 yards, three touchdowns and a pair of interceptions in the loss.

Receiver Teagin Child led the way with four catches for 59 yards and a touchdown before leaving the game with an injury early in the second half. Cooper White racked up 54 yards and two touchdowns on seven catches and Mark Tischenko added five catches for 47 yards.

“(Bodine) looks good,” Jeffers said. “I have all the respect in the world for Auburn Mountainview and (former Puyallup QB) coach (Jared) Gervais. He put us in some interesting pickles, he came to play. His kids are well coached and he did a great job.”