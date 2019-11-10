Life Christian’s Gabby Martin wins state cross country title

Gabby Martin of Life Christian Academy blew the field away in the Class 1B/2B girls race at the WIAA state high school cross country championships on Saturday.Martin, a sophomore, was never threatened in her 5K race at Sun Willows Golf Course, leading the whole way and winning with a time of 17 minutes, 57.50 seconds.

She had a 20-second led after the first mile, and a 51-second lead after two miles. By the time she crossed the finish line, it took runnerup Anais Mills of Garfield-Palouse another 1:27 to place second.

“I knew my pace,” said Martin. “My coaches were out there at the mile markers, giving me my times. I’d like to have run faster. This is not a PR (personal record).”

Martin said she also missed Novie McCabe. McCabe is a senior at Liberty Bell High School, and she won the previous three Class 1B/2B girls state titles.But McCabe is also one of the top Nordic skiers in the United States, and she decided to skip cross country to concentrate on her other sport.

“I kind of miss her,” said Martin. “I like running with other people.”Instead, she was lonely out their on the course, en route to her first state title.

Clare Kondrat placed ninth for Pope John Paul 2, helping the school win the state team title with 96 points.

“The girls have run tough all year,” said PJP2 coach Larry Weber. “Liberty Bell has won three consecutive championships, so we knew they would be tough. This is our first state championship at John Paul of any kind. We’re a 10-year school.”

4A girls

Issaquah’s Julia David Smith easily won the state title with a winning time of 17:26.20. Richland’s Natalie Ruzauskas was second at 18:22.10, just outleaning Emerald Ridge’s Roz Slichko at the finish line. David Smith led the field by 9 seconds after one mile. Bellarmine Prep sophomore Ella Borsheim – who won the state 4A title last year as a freshman – was in second after that first mile. But after the second mile, Borsheim had faded back to sixth, and finished 16th. Auburn Riverside’s Jasmin Muneton finished sixth with a time of 18:30.40. Redmond won the team title with 86 points, while Camas was second at 107 points.

3A girls

North Central earned its third consecutive team title with a 3A record of 20 points. The Indians had the top three placers in Allie Janke, Erinn Hill and Amelu Ruff. It was Janke’s second straight state title. She finished in 17:26.80. Central Kitsap’s Maya Nichols was the top South Sound placer at 11th.

2A girls

Ellensburg’s Leah Holmgren out kicked everyone at the end to take the individual title in 18:16.40. Bellingham’s Livi Henry Lackland was second in 18:18.70. Ellensburg also took the team title with 83 points, followed by Bellingham with 102.

1A girls

Colville’s Alaina Stone stayed on the hip of King’s Naomi Smith for the first two miles, before pulling away for a state title.Stone finished in 17:39.60, while Smith – the defending state champion – was second at 18:24.0. Klahowya’s Alyssa Becker placed fourth with an impressive finish. Becker sat in 18th after the first mile, and had slowly moved up to 14th after two miles. But she charged hard at the end to finish in 18:59.50 for fourth place.