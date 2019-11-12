High school girls soccer state tournament first-round matchups in Washington

Longtime Bellarmine prep soccer coach Joe Waters wishes it was a little easier to win league titles in the 4A South Puget Sound League. The Lions took fourth this season in the league with a 5-3 record.

A fourth-place finish, in most leagues around the state, wouldn’t put much of a scare into the opposition when the district tournament rolls around. But in the 4A SPSL? Fourth is deceiving.

Once Bellarmine’s West Central III/Southwest bidistrict tournament game against Kennedy Catholic came around, the Lions were ready and came away with a 2-1 upset win in overtime over the Lancers to punch their ticket to state.

In total, five teams from the 4A SPSL qualified for the state tournament, with league champion Puyallup, runner-up Sumner, third-place Curtis, fourth-place Bellarmine and fifth-place Olympia all winning their opening-round district games to move onto state.

“There’s no patsy teams in our league,” Waters said. “Everyone gives you a game. It does prepare you well for the playoffs. Having said that, the real success is how deep you go in the state tournament. That’s what you’re measured by. I enjoy the league. There’s a tough game all the time. Good players, good coaches. You have to be ready.”

Puyallup coach Matt White said he believes that level of competition pays dividends for all the league’s members once the postseason rolls around.

“All of our teams are battled-tested,” he said. “We’ve all played good schools outside of our league, also, so I think we all have a lot of confidence to be able to play anybody that we have to run into.”

Puyallup midfielder Chloe Casello wasn’t surprised to see the SPSL so well represented in state.

“There are a lot of really good teams,” she said. “Each team we face is definitely a challenge. Especially the five of us making it just shows how strong and competitive this league is.”

Bellarmine forward Kylie Leverett echoed those sentiments.

“It’s really competitive. I think that’s what makes us so ready for state. Just fighting every game. Every game is a hard game when you’re in this league. It’s super competitive and every wants to win. We love the competitive spirit.”

PuyallupÕs Sydney Evans goes up for a header during the first half. Puyallup played Olympia in a soccer match at Memorial Stadium in Federal Way, Wash., on Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019. Joshua Bessex Joshua.bessex@gmail.com

Here’s a list of every first-round matchup in 4A, 3A, 2A, 1A and 1B/2B. Also included is the 1B/2B boys tournament. You can find full brackets for all classifications here.

CLASS 4A

Lake Stevens at Union: 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 13

Bellarmine Prep at Inglemoor: 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 13

Eastlake at Olympia: 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 12

Enumclaw at Auburn Riverside: 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 13

Curtis at Puyallup: 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 13

Sumner at Glacier Peak: 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 13

Wenatchee at Gonzaga Prep: 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 12

Mead at Eastmont: 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 13

CLASS 3A

Central Kitsap at Seattle Prep: 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 13

Mountain View at Marysville Getchell: 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 12

Snohomish at Lake Washington: 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 13

Roosevelt at Gig Harbor: 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 13

Ferndale at Bonney Lake: 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 13

Stadium at Lakeside: 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 12

Kamiakin at Lakes: 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 12

Bellevue at Southridge: 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 13

CLASS 2A

Sehome at Port Angeles: 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 12

Sequim at Ridgefield: 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 12

Hockinson at Cedarcrest: 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 13

Ellensburg at White River: 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 13

Columbia River at Fife: 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 13

Ephrata at Liberty: 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 13

North Kitsap at Cheney: 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 13

Orting at Selah: 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 13

CLASS 1A

Cascade Christian at Seattle Academy: 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 12

South Whidbey at Tenino: 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 13

Bush at Montesano: 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 13

La Center at King’s: 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 13

Wahluke at Cascade: 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 12

Freeman at La Salle: 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 13

Lynden Christian at Klahowya: 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 12

Cle Elum-Roslyn at Lakeside: 2:30 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 12

1B/2B GIRLS

Toledo at Mount Vernon Christian: 11 a.m. on Nov. 16

Adna at Liberty Bell: 1 p.m. on Nov. 16

Davenport at Northwest Christian: 1 p.m. on Nov. 16

Friday Harbor at Onalaska: 10 a.m. on Nov. 16

1B/2B BOYS

Crosspoint at Auburn Adventist: 7 p.m. on Nov. 14

Friday Harbor at St. George’s: 11 a.m. on Nov. 16

Riverside Christian at Orcas Island: 1 p.m. on Nov. 16

Evergreen Lutheran at Life Christian Academy: 12 p.m. on Nov. 16 (Harry Lang Stadium)