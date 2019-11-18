Vote now for the first-round state tournament high school football Athlete of the Week in the South Sound

Voting is now open for The News Tribune’s Week 11 (first round of the state tournament) high school football Athlete of the Week contest. The poll will remain open until Wednesday at noon.

You can read about each athlete’s accomplishments below.

The state tournament quarterfinals continue this week. Here’s what we learned from Friday night’s opening round games.

THE CANDIDATES

Shabro Johnson, Graham-Kapowsin: Eagles running back rushed 22 times for 211 yards and a touchdown in 41-17 first-round win over Gonzaga Prep.

Abner Sio-Fetaui, Lincoln: Abes’ running back rushed 13 times for 168 yards and three touchdowns in 49-28 first-round win over Seattle Prep.

Davauntae Holden, Bethel: Braves’ edge rusher racked up four sacks and eight tackles (and a catch on offense), helping Bethel to a 21-0 first-round shutout win over Garfield.

Emeka Egbuka, Steilacoom: All in the first half, Sentinels’ receiver caught six passes for 107 yards and a touchdown, rushed twice for 12 yards and a touchdown and had a punt return touchdown in 42-21 first-round win over Ridgefield.

Luke Holcomb, Puyallup: Viks’ QB completed 16-of-24 passes for 257 yards and two touchdowns in 40-34 first-round thrilling win over Eastlake.

Junior Alexander, Kennedy Catholic: Lancers’ standout caught six passes for 96 yards and three touchdowns in 49-20 first-round win over Wenatchee.

Athletes are selected based on available stats and nominations. Want to nominate a player in the future? Email Jon Manley at jon.manley@thenewstribune.com or find him on Twitter, @manley_tnt.