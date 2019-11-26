High School Sports
Washington high school football state semifinal matchups: Times, dates and locations
The high school football state tournament semifinal round is here, with Lincoln, Steilacoom and Tumwater still alive, representing the South Sound. Here’s a full list of state semifinal matchups with times, dates and locations of each game. The higher seed hosts games. South Sound teams are highlighted in bold.
CLASS 4A
No. 11 Mount Si at No. 2 Camas, 1 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 30 at McKenzie Stadium
No. 8 Woodinville at No. 5 Bothell, 1 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 30 at Pop Keeney Stadium
CLASS 3A
No. 3 Lincoln at No. 2 Eastside Catholic, 1 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 30 at Sammamish High School
No. 5 Kennewick at No. 1 O’Dea, 6 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 30 at Pop Keeney Stadium
CLASS 2A
No. 3 Lynden at No. 2 Steilacoom, 3 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 30 at Mount Tahoma High School
No. 4 Hockinson at No. 1 Tumwater, 4 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 30 at Tumwater District Stadium
CLASS 1A
No. 7 Lynden Christian and No. 6 Deer Park, 1 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 30 at Everett Memorial Stadium
No. 13 Connell at No. 1 Royal, 3 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 30 at Lions Field (Moses Lake)
CLASS 2B
No. 3 Kalama at No. 2 Napavine, 1 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 30 at Centralia High School
No. 5 Adna at No. 1 Onalaska, 4 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 30 at Centralia High School
CLASS 1B
No. 2 Naselle at No. 3 Almira Coulee-Hartline, 1 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 30 at Tumwater High School
No. 4 Entiat at No. 1 Odessa, 12 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 30 at Lions Field (Moses Lake)
