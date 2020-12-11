Steilacoom’s Emeka Egbuka, nation’s No. 1 receiver, commits to Ohio State

Steilacoom High School receiver Emeka Egbuka, the nation’s No. 1 ranked receiver in the 2021 class, verbally committed to Ohio State on Friday evening, announcing his commitment on his Twitter page. He chose the Buckeyes over Oklahoma and Washington, the other two schools in the running.

Egbuka, considered a five-star recruit by 247sports.com, held 35 offers and had his pick of big-time college football programs around the country. Egbuka joins a loaded Ohio State recruiting class, becoming its fifth five-star recruit, which is the top-ranked class in the Big Ten and No. 2 nationally behind Alabama.

Friday’s announcement marks the end of a recruitment process which Egbuka played close to the vest, with few sure where the star receiver would land in the final days leading up to Friday’s announcement.

Egbuka was The News Tribune’s 2019 All-Area player of the year. The two-time Class 2A South Puget Sound League Mountain division MVP racked up 1,607 receiving yards and 25 touchdowns on 83 receptions in his junior season. He had 2,240 all-purpose yards and 35 total touchdowns. On defense, Egbuka tallied eight interceptions at corner for the Sentinels. He was also named the state’s 2019 Gatorade Player of the Year. He currently has 3,907 career receiving yards through three high school seasons (Washington state has not played its high school season yet, as high school football was moved to the spring due to the coronavirus pandemic).

Steilacoom advanced to the Class 2A state championship game in 2019, losing 48-34 to Tumwater. The championship game appearance marked the furthest Steilacoom’s program has advanced through the state tournament.

Known for highlight-reel catches, speed and elusiveness, Egbuka is one of the nation’s most electric playmakers. His dazzling one-handed grab in the back of the end zone in the state championship game made rounds on social media following the game.

Egbuka’s commitment marks a miss for first-year UW head coach Jimmy Lake and the Huskies, who have long coveted Egbuka and aimed to keep the in-state recruit home. Though four-star Kennedy Catholic quarterback Sam Huard is in the fold, Egbuka is now gone and most recruiting analysts predict Eastside Catholic defensive end J.T. Tuimoloau, the state’s No. 1 ranked player in the 2021 class, will also commit to Ohio State.

