Gig Harbor grad, Utah guard Brynna Maxwell growing into future WNBA pick

During a practice this season, Brynna Maxwell pulled a student-manager over to one of the hoops at the University of Utah’s basketball court to work on a move.

Jab step, in-and-out dribble, pull-up jumper.

“I’m not kidding, she probably did 250 of those from the same spot,” said Utes’ head coach Lynne Roberts. “She didn’t do anything else. And I know she wasn’t done for the day. Most kids get bored after shooting 10 free throws. She’ll shoot 500. She loves the work.”

That obsessiveness with getting things perfect is what has separated Maxwell at every level, along with her natural ability. It’s what made her a star at Gig Harbor High School, where she rewrote the school record book and led the Tides to the Class 3A state title as a junior in 2018, when she was named the 3A state player of the year. It’s what made her The News Tribune’s 2019 All-Area player of the year as a senior.

And now, it’s what’s making her a star in the Pac-12. In her sophomore season, Maxwell is averaging 14 points per game, including a 24-point effort against the Huskies on Jan. 3 and a 34-point outburst against Oregon State in early December. Opposing defenses have keyed on Maxwell this year, usually putting their most athletic defender on her to try to slow her down.

“It’s definitely been an adjustment,” Maxwell said. “Teams are playing me entirely differently. They’re playing me really up tight. It’s been hard to adjust and get open when they’re that up tight on me. … Having defenders stick with me like Velcro is the biggest adjustment.”

Maxwell said she watches a lot of Warriors games, and has tried to mimic Steph Curry’s constant movement off the ball.

“He never stops moving,” Maxwell said. “He’s doing anything he can to shake his defenders.”

Roberts sees the same thing everyone at the high school level saw from Maxwell: A lightning-quick shot release.

“Her release is unbelievable,” Roberts said. “It reminds me of Klay Thompson. It’s almost like she’s shooting while she’s catching it. Literally as she’s catching it, her shooting motion is starting.”

Utah runs a shooting drill during practice sometimes, where players have to make 50 3-pointers in five minutes.

“She made 86,” Roberts said. “It’s unheard of.”

Roberts said she’s already been contacted by two WNBA general managers about Maxwell, who still has time to grow as an all-around basketball player.

“There’s no doubt she’s going to get drafted,” Roberts said. “With her work ethic, her drive, there’s no doubt. … She’s getting stronger, quicker, faster. She just continues to develop all-around.”

Playing in the WNBA has been a longtime dream for Maxwell, since she started following the Seattle Storm as a third grader and attended games.

“That’s always been my goal, to play professionally,” Maxwell said. “That’s a dream but I’m not really focusing on that right now. There’s so much college left.”

Maxwell said she’s worked hard to become a better defender during her college career.

“On-ball defense,” Maxwell said. “We talk about ‘guarding your yard,’ having that one-on-one pride. I’ve worked a ton in the offseason on being able to do that.”

Free-throw shooting may not be the most glamorous stat, but Maxwell has made a living from the line for the Utes this season, shooting 94.9% from the stripe this season.

“She puts in the time,” Roberts said. “If we have a technical foul, I can move on. I know they’re going to be made.”

34 points on 10-15 shooting -- a real signature performance from Utah sophomore Brynna Maxwell. Effective pulling up from midrange to attack OSU's drop back coverage, and OSU struggled with their communication/sticking to her around screens. pic.twitter.com/v0rVcDzY3a — Ben Dull (@ben_dull) December 11, 2020

And in those moments when Maxwell gets into a groove — like she did when she scored a career-high 34 against Oregon State, shooting 10-of-15 from the floor, 4-of-7 from the three and 10-for-10 from the free-throw line — it’s a sight to behold.

“When she’s feeling it, it’s automatic,” Roberts said. “It’s fun to watch. Even for me, as I’m in the game, trying to coach and think about 100 other things, it’s even fun for me to watch her get going like that.”

The first time Roberts saw Maxwell play was at an AAU tournament. Maxwell was a scrawny 14-year-old with goggles. She may not have looked the part, but her talent was obvious. Utah was the first school to offer, which went a long way toward Maxwell’s eventual commitment.

“From that first time in the gym, I saw she was special,” Roberts said. “She just had a flair and a feel for the game.”

What stands out most to Roberts is Maxwell’s joy for the game. It’s not faked. When the ball tips, she’s like a kid shooting hoops on the playground with her friends, carefree and loose. Roberts said the energy she brings to the floor is contagious.

“I had no idea what to expect coming into college,” Maxwell said. “I was just hoping to be part of the team, get some playing time. I love it. I’ve never had so much fun playing basketball before. I’ve never been around teammates that love basketball as much as I do.”