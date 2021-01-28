After move into Phase 2, high school sports officially back in South Sound

High school sports are officially back in the South Sound.

Seven counties that make up Washington’s West and Puget Sound regions in the Healthy Washington plan will move to Phase 2 of reopening Monday, Gov. Jay Inslee announced Thursday. King, Pierce and Thurston counties are among those that will move into Phase 2.

The move paves the way for all fall sports, including football, to return to play. Football teams in the South Sound will begin practicing Monday, Feb. 1, while other fall sports, including cross country, golf, girls soccer, girls swim and volleyball will begin practice Feb. 8.

Here’s the 4A SPSL tentative football schedule. There could still be some movement on the Saturday games at Art Crate. pic.twitter.com/0syZFZQjjB — Jon Manley (@manley_tnt) January 28, 2021

Season 2, which will now include spring sports, will begin practices on March 15 and end May 1. Winter sports will now take place in the third and final season, beginning April 26 and ending June 12.

South Sound area leagues will look a bit different this year. Olympia High School, part of the Class 4A South Puget Sound League, announced it will join the 3A South Sound Conference as a temporary member for the 2020-21 school year, joining other Thurston County Schools. Gig Harbor and Peninsula high schools, part of the 3A SSC, will join the 4A SPSL as interim members.

The 4A SPSL will begin kick off the football season with a jamboree on Feb. 13, with week one of the football season beginning Friday, Feb. 19. The 3A South Sound Conference will begin its football season with scrimmages on Feb. 12, also opening league play on Feb. 19.