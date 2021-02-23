Olympia’s Grant, O’Dea’s Banchero named to McDonald’s All-American Game roster

Olympia High School senior and UW signee Jackson Grant has been named to the 2021 McDonald’s All-American team. He joins O’Dea’s Paolo Banchero, a Duke signee, as the players representing Washington on the roster.

Nolan Hickman, a Kentucky signee who last played for Eastside Catholic in the 2020 state tournament at the Tacoma Dome, is also on the roster. He transferred to Wasatch Academy in Utah after the coronavirus pandemic hit.

The state didn’t have any McDonald’s All-Americans in 2020 (and the game was canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic). This year’s game has also been canceled.

Grant was The News Tribune’s 2020 All-Area Player of the Year. The 6-foot-10 big man averaged 17 points and 11 rebounds for the Bears this season.

“He keeps growing, keeps evolving,” said Olympia coach John Kiley at the time. “His motor this year has been clearly one of his strong points. That helps him defensively and, obviously, offensively.”

Grant’s versatility makes him an intriguing next-level player for Mike Hopkins’ Huskies and a difficult matchup for high school opponents. He can score in the post, has excellent footwork and can also float out to the 3-point line and stretch the floor.

“He’s got a really unique skill set,” former Puyallup coach Scott Campbell told The News Tribune in March. “Being 6-10, with that size, and he really has a wide array of things he can do offensively, from stretching the floor and shooting the three, he can catch it and put it on the floor.

“He can play in the post, play in the high post, play in the short corner. I think that’s what his most unique asset is as an offensive player. And this year, he’s grown a lot defensively around the rim and protecting the basket.”

Grant led the Bears to a fourth-place finish in the Class 4A state tournament, the program’s best state finish since 2011.

Banchero is one of the country’s most coveted recruits. He averaged 22.6 points per game and 11 rebounds as a junior. He’s considered a five-star recruit and the No. 3 ranked player in the country by ESPN.

Former Federal Way standout Jaden McDaniels was the last in-state selection to the McDonald’s All-American team in 2019. He went on to play one season at UW. He currently plays for the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Other selections from the state include Michael Porter Jr. (Nathan Hale, 2017); Joshua Smith (Kentwood, 2010); Abdul Gaddy (Bellarmine Prep, 2009); Peyton Siva (Franklin, 2009); Spencer Hawes (Seattle Prep, 2006); Jon Brockman (Snohomish, 2005); Micah Downs (Juanita, 2005); Martell Webster (Seattle Prep, 2005); Marvin Williams (Bremerton, 2004); Aaron Brooks (Franklin, 2003); Luke Ridnour (Blaine, 2000); omm’A Givens (Aberdeen, 1994); Quin Snyder (Mercer Island, 1985).