5 takeaways from Steilacoom’s season-opening win over Enumclaw

This season will be a bit different for Steilacoom High School.

Like the rest of the football programs around the state, the Sentinels will play a shortened season schedule, primarily against their league opponents, in February and March.

They will also be without star wide receiver Emeka Egbuka, who opted to enroll early at Ohio State while the possibility of this winter season was still in question.

But, even with the changes, this was clear in Steilacoom’s season-opening win Saturday afternoon against a physical Enumclaw program — the Sentinels still very much look like the program that rolled to the Class 2A state championship game in 2019.

Here are five takeaways from Steilacoom’s 14-7 win over the Hornets:

1. IT’S EARLY, BUT THIS FELT LIKE A PLAYOFF GAME

Steilacoom is returning much of the roster that won an undefeated 2A SPSL championship and stomped three opponents in the playoffs before eventually losing to state powerhouse Tumwater in the 2019 title game.

They play like a program that’s won big games — and this early-season meeting with the Hornets might be the biggest test the Sentinels will face before their scheduled rematch with Tumwater to end the season.

“They’re as good as anybody we played last year,” Enumclaw coach Mark Gunderson said. “That was a lot of fun to have such a good opponent to face out of the gates. They’ve got all kinds of firepower over there.”

Enumclaw joined the 2A SPSL after playing and contending for the past four seasons in the 4A SPSL. Steilacoom coach Colby Davies said this early-season matchup felt like a playoff game.

“I would say this game felt a lot like a quarterfinal or semifinal game,” Davies said. “I think they’re the type of team that would advance deep into the playoffs, and I feel like we’re the type of team that would advance deep.”

Both sides were consistently tough on defense, and neither broke through offensively until Chance McDonald hit Tre Horner on a 5-yard pass with four minutes, 48 seconds remaining in the first half.

Enumclaw took its only lead on the ensuing drive, when Royal Snyder dove across the goal line for a 4-yard score.

The decisive touchdown came on the opening drive of the second half, when McDonald found Logan Brady for 28 yards.

Otherwise, both programs played shut down defense.

Enumclaw forced two Steilacoom turnovers on downs and two punts, and defensive back Drew Kuzaro scooped up a fumble and intercepted a McDonald pass over the middle in the fourth quarter.

But, the Sentinels never let the Hornets capitalize, forcing four punts, three turnovers on downs and an interception hauled in by Demari Ross.

2. STEILACOOM STILL HAS OFFENSIVE WEAPONS

Egbuka was on track to break multiple state records after tallying 3,890 receiving yards and 61 touchdowns in his three seasons at Steilacoom, but will miss his senior season after enrolling early at Ohio State last month.

Perhaps the most dynamic play-maker in the state last season — Egbuka is the reigning Associated Press state player of the year, Washington’s 2019 Gatorade Player of the Year and reigning TNT All-Area player of the year — his absence is notable in all three phases for Steilacoom.

But, the Sentinels do still have plenty of firepower on offense.

Western Kentucky signee McDonald is still slinging the football downfield, and finished Saturday’s win 22-of-38 passing for 329 yards, and tossed two touchdowns of 5 and 28 yards to Horner and Brady while throwing one interception and losing a fumble.

Eighteen of McDonald’s completions were for more than 10 yards, and he connected with five different receivers.

“We’ve got a couple new plays, formations that are really helping us out to spread the ball around,” McDonald said. “It’s a hard adjustment to lose a guy like (Egbuka), but we’ve got talent around us.”

Brady, a Central Washington signee, finished with a game-high 172 receiving yards on 10 catches, while Horner, an Air Force signee, hauled in seven passes for 120 yards.

Davies said while it’s different calling plays without Egbuka on the field, his receivers have stepped up and played well.

“We’re confident in these guys and their abilities,” Davies said. “I love how much Logan and Tre and DJ (Fryar) have stepped up as leaders.”

3. ENUMCLAW LOOKS LIKE AN IMMEDIATE CONTENDER IN 2A

The Hornets spent the past four seasons playing — and contending — in the 4A NPSL, and though Steilacoom held the Hornets to less than 200 yards of total offense, the Hornets have a rushing attack that will surely give opponents fits in the weeks to come. Paced by Snyder, who finished with a game-high 59 yards on 12 carries, Enumclaw gave the Sentinels plenty of looks, using seven different running backs.

The Hornets also held one of the top-scoring teams in the state — Steilacoom averaged 43.4 points per game in 2019 — to only a pair of touchdowns.

McDonald acknowledged the importance of closing out a win against an established, tough program like Enumclaw.

“It just gives us confidence going into next week and the weeks forward,” McDonald said. “They’re a really good, physical team. Great game. Really hard-fought win for us.”

4. ARIZONA SIGNEE DJ FRYAR INJURED

Fryar, an Arizona signee, who is expected to be a prominent player for the Sentinels on offense and defense this season, injured his left shoulder late in the second quarter near the sideline while making a tackle.

He did not return to the game, and stood on the sideline with his shoulder wrapped in the second half.

Davies said the Sentinels are optimistic, but will evaluate Fryar ahead of practices next week.

“Hopefully we get him back sooner than later,” Davies said.

5. PLAYERS, COACHES EXCITED TO GET BACK ON FIELD

Saturday afternoon’s meeting at Steilacoom was the season opener for both teams after a long break due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Both sides agreed it was refreshing to be back out on the football field.

“It was amazing,” Brady said. “All of these guys since the state championship last year have been working and working every single day, so to finally get out there and test ourselves against an opponent was fun.”

“It was really nice to be back out, get out again and play with my guys,” McDonald said. “We’ve got a lot of stuff to work on, but we’ll do that as the weeks go by and we’ll get better for sure, but it felt really good.”

And to open the season with a battle like this one? That made the return even more exciting.

“That’s just the way we like it,” Gunderson said. “We like the stakes high. There should be some good battles throughout the years between us here.”