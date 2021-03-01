Vote now for The News Tribune’s Athletes of the Week (Feb. 22 to Feb. 27)

Voting is now open for The News Tribune’s high school Athlete of the Week poll (Feb. 22 to Feb. 27). Voting will remain open until Wednesday at noon.

Want to nominate a student-athlete from the South Sound in the future? Email TNT preps reporter Jon Manley with the athlete's first and last name, school, year, position and a stat line from game(s) during the week.

You can read about the candidates and their accomplishments below.

FOOTBALL

Sermon Wilson, Puyallup: Senior defensive end had two sacks and lived in the Lakes backfield in Saturday’s 44-16 non-league win over Lakes at Sparks Stadium.

Justin Brennan, Lakes: Lancers QB completed 19 of 28 passes for 215 yards, two touchdowns and one interception in Lakes’ loss to Puyallup.

Logan Brady, Steilacoom: Caught 10 passes for 172 yards and a touchdown in Steilacoom’s 14-7 win over Enumclaw. Also had a 2-point conversion.

Peyton Wing, Sumner: Running back rushed for 96 yards and scored four touchdowns in Sumner’s 46-0 win over Emerald Ridge.

Bryce Cleave, Peninsula: Caught two passes for 16 yards in a 33-20 win over Bethel and had an 87-yard kickoff return for a touchdown.

Dempsy James, Spanaway Lake: Sentinels QB completed 16 of 22 passes for 230 yards and four touchdowns, while also rushing once for a 25-yard touchdown in 48-0 win over Clover Park.

Rahshawn Clark, Life Christian: Had nine catches for 178 yards and a touchdown and also had a 75-yard kickoff return touchdown in a 31-21 loss to Kings on Tuesday. In a 39-0 win over Bellevue Christian, he had a 52-yard touchdown run and a 65-yard punt return touchdown.

GIRLS SOCCER

Lily Paulson, Gig Harbor: Junior scored a goal and had two assists against Peninsula on Tuesday. On Thursday, had a goal and assist against Sumner.

Sarah Todaro, Steilacoom: Forward had a goal and an assist against Eatonville on Thursday night.

Bailey Ferguson, Orting: Senior forward had two goals in 2-1 win over Franklin Pierce on Tuesday. On Thursday, she had three goals and two assists in 7-0 win over Clover Park.

Grace Edvalds, Bellarmine: Scored a hat trick (three goals) in 5-0 win against Bethel.

Halle Noel, Puyallup: Scored two goals in Puyallup’s 2-1 win over rival Rogers to keep the Vikings’ undefeated streak alive.

Trinity Boland, Spanaway Lake: Senior midfielder had two goals, including a goal on a penalty kick, in 4-2 win over Mount Tahoma.

VOLLEYBALL

Shaleese Nuckols, Wilson: Senior captain and libero had one kill, three aces, 13 digs and 23 serve receptions in a five-set win over Spanaway Lake on Monday.

Nai Kaleopa, Steilacoom: Against Washington on Tuesday, had 12 kills, four blocks in 3-2 win. In a 3-0 win against Eatonville on Thursday, she had 10 kills and one block.

Avaree DuMars, Cascade Christian: Senior outside hitter had 12 kills, eight assists and a block against Charles Wright on Tuesday. Against Annie Wright on Saturday, she had 15 kills, eight assists and a block.

Ivy Vindivich, Puyallup: Sophomore had 13 kills and three digs in 3-0 win over Sumner on Wednesday.

Sirena Peredo, Washington: Had 10 kills, four aces and 16 digs in 3-0 win over Fife on Thursday.

Laney Lovrovich, Peninsula: Senior had 15 kills, five aces and 16 digs in five-set win over Curis on Saturday. In 3-1 win over Rogers, she had 10 kills.

Alexa Caufield, Rogers: Junior had 17 kills, three aces and nine digs in 3-1 loss to Peninsula on Friday. In a 3-0 win over Emerald Ridge on Wednesday, she had nine kills and six digs.

Bailey Johnson, Emerald Ridge: Sophomore had 12 kills and three digs in 3-0 loss to Rogers on Wednesday. In 3-0 win over Bethel on Monday, she had 10 kills and five aces.

