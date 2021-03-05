Stadium golfer Johnson cards double eagle at Allenmore on Thursday

Courtesy

Stadium High School senior Anastacia Johnson pulled out her five wood on hole No. 6 at Allenmore Golf Course on Thursday in a competition against Wilson. She was about 190 yards away from the pin, and just hoped to land her second shot on the green, setting up an eagle or birdie opportunity.

She watched as the ball hopped over the bunker and started rolling toward the hole.

“I saw it tracking the hole,” she said. “It just had the perfect line. Then it kind of just disappeared.”

A Wilson coach told her that it might have gone off the back edge of the green. But Johnson wasn’t so sure.

“I was like, ‘I think it might have gone in,’” she said.

Her sister, sophomore Una Johnson, thought the same. Their suspicions were confirmed when they approached the green. Johnson did a quick scan on the back of the green, walked to the cup and plucked her ball out for a double eagle. A three-under-par on a par-5 is also called an albatross.

“I was just kind of shocked,” Johnson said. “I walked up and saw it and was like, ‘Oh my gosh, I just hit it in the hole.’”

Johnson, who is signed to play golf in college at Texas A&M-Corpus Christi, said the hole didn’t pose any unique challenges.

“There’s trees along the right side and the bunker guards the green,” she said. “It’s a pretty straightforward par-5. It’s a flat hole. I could see the pin, I just didn’t know if it went in. The ball kind of disappeared. I was so far away, I had no idea.”

It’s Johnson’s first double eagle in her life. She does have a hole-in-one to her name, though. She aced a par-3 during a golf tournament at Capital City Golf Club in Olympia during a tournament in July. She said having her sister by her side on Thursday was an added bonus.

“It was just cool to have her there with me to experience that,” Johnson said.

Johnson was the medalist for the match, shooting a 1-under-par 36 on the front nine.