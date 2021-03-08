Vote now for The News Tribune’s Athletes of the Week (March 1 to March 6)

Voting is now open for The News Tribune’s high school Athletes of the Week poll (March 1 to March 6). Voting will remain open until Wednesday at noon.

Want to nominate a student-athlete from the South Sound in the future? Email Lauren Smith at lsmith@thenewstribune.com with the athlete’s first and last name, school, year, position and a stat line from game(s) during the week. Nominations must be submitted by Sunday at 5 p.m.

You can read about the candidates and their accomplishments below.

FOOTBALL

Jordan Dwyer, Puyallup: Junior receiver racked up 124 yards and two touchdowns on five receptions in win over Sumner.

Jay Harper-Brooks, Fife: Running back had 153 yards and three touchdowns on 15 carries in win over Washington on Friday.

Joshua Wood, Graham-Kapowsin: Quarterback completed 9 of 14 passes for 133 yards and five touchdowns in 41-7 win over Bethel on Thursday.

Sean Skladany, Peninsula: Senior running back gained 140 yards on 12 rushing attempts, with two touchdowns in win over Rogers.

Kevin Wulff, Eatonville: Junior quarterback completed 9 of 11 passes for 290 yards and four touchdowns in 49-13 win over Clover Park. Also rushed twice for 38 yards and a touchdown.

OTHER SPORTS

Aly Bryan, Lakes soccer: Junior midfielder scored a hat trick (three goals) on Tuesday and followed with a four-goal, one assist effort on Thursday.

Anastacia Johnson, Stadium golf: Senior had a double eagle (also called an albatross) on hole No. 6 at Allenmore in competition against Wilson on Tuesday. She finished the nine-hole round 1-under par.

Dani Faamausili, Steilacoom volleyball: Against Fife on Monday, had four kills, nine digs, one ace and 27 assists. Against Enumclaw on Wednesday, had four kills, nine digs, one ace, and dished out 43 assists.

Maisy Barbosa, Curtis swimming: Viks’ senior broke the school record in the 100-yard backstroke, clocking in at 57.62 in a meet against Emerald Ridge and Bethel on Thursday.

Kate Jensen, Wilson volleyball: Junior captain middle blocker/outside hitter had 13 kills, 11 digs and three aces in win over Stadium, giving the Rams a 5-0 record and the 3A PCL title.

Lily Paulson, Gig Harbor soccer: Had an assist in 1-0 win over Bellarmine on Tuesday. Three assists in 3-0 win over Bellarmine on Wednesday and two assist and a goal in 3-1 win Thursday vs. Curtis.