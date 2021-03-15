High School Sports
Vote now for The News Tribune’s Athletes of the Week (March 8-13)
Voting is now open for The News Tribune’s Athletes of the Week poll (March 8-13). Voting will remain open until noon Wednesday.
Want to nominate a high school athlete from the South Sound in the future? Email TNT sports reporter Lauren Smith with the athlete’s first and last name, school, year, position and a stat line from game(s) during the past week. Nominations must be submitted by 5 p.m. Sunday.
Read about the candidates and their accomplishments below:
FOOTBALL
Logan Brady, Steilacoom: Sentinels senior finished with a game-high 144 receiving yards and a touchdown on 12 catches in a 37-27 win over Lincoln. Central Washington signee also tallied an interception in the end zone.
Jalen Davenport, Graham-Kapowsin: Sophomore running back rumbled for 123 yards and two touchdowns on 19 carries in a 35-17 win over Puyallup.
Jordan Dwyer, Puyallup: Vikings junior tallied 118 yards and a touchdown on nine catches in a 35-17 loss to Graham-Kapowsin.
D.J. Fryar, Steilacoom: Sentinels senior, who is an Arizona signee, hauled in four TDs on four catches and finished with 79 receiving yards in a 37-27 win over Lincoln.
Deonte Hayes, Spanaway Lake: Sentinels senior hauled in six catches for 68 yards, and added a 42-yard interception return for a TD and a tackle for loss in a 44-0 shutout of Bonney Lake.
Luke Holcomb, Puyallup: Vikings senior QB finished 25-of-39 passing for 296 yards and a TD in a 35-17 loss to Graham-Kapowsin.
Sam Huard, Kennedy Catholic: Lancers senior quarterback finished 26-of-35 passing for 495 yards and seven TDs in a 49-14 win over Tahoma. UW signee is nearing state record for most passing yards in career.
Gabarri Johnson, Lincoln: Abes sophomore QB finished 21-of-49 passing for 330 yards, four TDs and two INT in a 37-27 loss to Steilacoom.
Caden Jumper, Eatonville: Cruisers senior QB, a UW signee, finished 9-of-12 passing for 203 yards and two TDs, while also rushing for 103 yards and three TDs on nine carries in a 66-28 win over Fife.
Job Kralik, Eatonville: Cruisers sophomore tallied four catches for 146 yards and two TDs and added an 88-yard kickoff return for a TD in a 66-28 win over Fife.
Julian Mason, Graham-Kapowsin: Eagles junior collected a career-high 204 receiving yards and a touchdown on nine catches in a 35-17 win over Puyallup.
Chance McDonald, Steilacoom: Sentinels senior QB, a Western Kentucky signee, finished 22-of-36 for 309 yards, six TDs and two INT in a 37-27 win over Lincoln.
LaRon Monroe, Lincoln: Abes senior hauled in five catches for 102 yards and two TDs in a 37-27 loss to Steilacoom.
Joziah Nixon, Lincoln: Abes senior hauled in six catches for 123 yards and a TD in a 37-27 loss to Steilacoom.
Braden Robinson, Spanaway Lake: Sentinels senior recorded two interceptions, four tackles and a pass defended in a 44-0 shutout of Bonney Lake.
Reed Shumpert, Kennedy Catholic: Lancers senior receiver, who is headed to WSU, was Huard’s top target in a 49-14 win over Tahoma. Tallied 144 yards and two TDs on seven catches.
Charlie Townsend, Gig Harbor: Tides senior kicker had a 39-yard field goal, was 2-for-2 on PAT attempts and added a touchback in a 25-15 win over Rogers.
Joshua Wood, Graham-Kapowsin: Eagles junior QB finished 14-of-24 passing for 263 yards and a touchdown in a 35-17 win over Puyallup.
OTHER SPORTS
Pomai Balderson, Steilacoom volleyball: Sentinels senior outside hitter had 14 digs and nine kills in a sweep of Orting and 19 kills and eight digs in a four-set win over White River.
Paige Broadrick, Peninsula soccer: Seahawks goalkeeper had three PK saves in a shootout win over rival Gig Harbor.
Sawyer Dagan, Steilacoom XC: Sentinels senior ran a personal-best 15:41 against Fife and Washington, which ranks second in 2A this spring.
Kate Jensen, Wilson volleyball: Rams junior outside hitter had eight aces, seven kills and six digs in a sweep of Mount Tahoma, and 12 kills, nine digs and five aces in a sweep of Lakes.
Sophia Sheppard, Puyallup volleyball: Vikings sophomore libero tallied 30 digs (4.28 per set) and passed at 2.7 on a 3.0 scale on serve-receive in wins over Emerald Ridge and Graham-Kapowsin. Puyallup remains undefeated.
Ashley Wright, Gig Harbor soccer: Tides junior midfielder tallied two goals in a win over Rogers and one in a loss to rival Peninsula.
