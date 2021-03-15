Vote now for The News Tribune’s Athletes of the Week (March 8-13)

Graham-Kapowsin running back Jalen Davenport tries to fight off Puyallup defenders Chance Bartelson (left) and J.J. Johnston during Thursday night’s football game at Sparks Stadium in Puyallup, Washington, on March 11, 2021. toverman@theolympian.com

Voting is now open for The News Tribune’s Athletes of the Week poll (March 8-13). Voting will remain open until noon Wednesday.

Want to nominate a high school athlete from the South Sound in the future? Email TNT sports reporter Lauren Smith with the athlete’s first and last name, school, year, position and a stat line from game(s) during the past week. Nominations must be submitted by 5 p.m. Sunday.

Read about the candidates and their accomplishments below:

FOOTBALL

Logan Brady, Steilacoom: Sentinels senior finished with a game-high 144 receiving yards and a touchdown on 12 catches in a 37-27 win over Lincoln. Central Washington signee also tallied an interception in the end zone.

Jalen Davenport, Graham-Kapowsin: Sophomore running back rumbled for 123 yards and two touchdowns on 19 carries in a 35-17 win over Puyallup.

Jordan Dwyer, Puyallup: Vikings junior tallied 118 yards and a touchdown on nine catches in a 35-17 loss to Graham-Kapowsin.

D.J. Fryar, Steilacoom: Sentinels senior, who is an Arizona signee, hauled in four TDs on four catches and finished with 79 receiving yards in a 37-27 win over Lincoln.

Deonte Hayes, Spanaway Lake: Sentinels senior hauled in six catches for 68 yards, and added a 42-yard interception return for a TD and a tackle for loss in a 44-0 shutout of Bonney Lake.

Luke Holcomb, Puyallup: Vikings senior QB finished 25-of-39 passing for 296 yards and a TD in a 35-17 loss to Graham-Kapowsin.

Sam Huard, Kennedy Catholic: Lancers senior quarterback finished 26-of-35 passing for 495 yards and seven TDs in a 49-14 win over Tahoma. UW signee is nearing state record for most passing yards in career.

Gabarri Johnson, Lincoln: Abes sophomore QB finished 21-of-49 passing for 330 yards, four TDs and two INT in a 37-27 loss to Steilacoom.

Caden Jumper, Eatonville: Cruisers senior QB, a UW signee, finished 9-of-12 passing for 203 yards and two TDs, while also rushing for 103 yards and three TDs on nine carries in a 66-28 win over Fife.

Job Kralik, Eatonville: Cruisers sophomore tallied four catches for 146 yards and two TDs and added an 88-yard kickoff return for a TD in a 66-28 win over Fife.

Julian Mason, Graham-Kapowsin: Eagles junior collected a career-high 204 receiving yards and a touchdown on nine catches in a 35-17 win over Puyallup.

Chance McDonald, Steilacoom: Sentinels senior QB, a Western Kentucky signee, finished 22-of-36 for 309 yards, six TDs and two INT in a 37-27 win over Lincoln.

LaRon Monroe, Lincoln: Abes senior hauled in five catches for 102 yards and two TDs in a 37-27 loss to Steilacoom.

Joziah Nixon, Lincoln: Abes senior hauled in six catches for 123 yards and a TD in a 37-27 loss to Steilacoom.

Braden Robinson, Spanaway Lake: Sentinels senior recorded two interceptions, four tackles and a pass defended in a 44-0 shutout of Bonney Lake.

Reed Shumpert, Kennedy Catholic: Lancers senior receiver, who is headed to WSU, was Huard’s top target in a 49-14 win over Tahoma. Tallied 144 yards and two TDs on seven catches.

Charlie Townsend, Gig Harbor: Tides senior kicker had a 39-yard field goal, was 2-for-2 on PAT attempts and added a touchback in a 25-15 win over Rogers.

Joshua Wood, Graham-Kapowsin: Eagles junior QB finished 14-of-24 passing for 263 yards and a touchdown in a 35-17 win over Puyallup.

OTHER SPORTS

Pomai Balderson, Steilacoom volleyball: Sentinels senior outside hitter had 14 digs and nine kills in a sweep of Orting and 19 kills and eight digs in a four-set win over White River.

Paige Broadrick, Peninsula soccer: Seahawks goalkeeper had three PK saves in a shootout win over rival Gig Harbor.

Sawyer Dagan, Steilacoom XC: Sentinels senior ran a personal-best 15:41 against Fife and Washington, which ranks second in 2A this spring.

Kate Jensen, Wilson volleyball: Rams junior outside hitter had eight aces, seven kills and six digs in a sweep of Mount Tahoma, and 12 kills, nine digs and five aces in a sweep of Lakes.

Sophia Sheppard, Puyallup volleyball: Vikings sophomore libero tallied 30 digs (4.28 per set) and passed at 2.7 on a 3.0 scale on serve-receive in wins over Emerald Ridge and Graham-Kapowsin. Puyallup remains undefeated.

Ashley Wright, Gig Harbor soccer: Tides junior midfielder tallied two goals in a win over Rogers and one in a loss to rival Peninsula.