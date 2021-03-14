High School Sports
These former Washington high school basketball stars are on men’s NCAA Tournament rosters
There are 15 players with ties to Washington who play for Division I men’s basketball programs that have qualified for the NCAA Tournament, which begins Thursday.
Here’s who they are:
COLORADO
Will Loughlin
Forward, 6-10, 250, soph.
High school: Seattle Prep
Averaging 1.5 minutes per game in two games played.
EASTERN WASHINGTON
Jacob Groves
Guard, 6-7, 185, soph.
High school: Shadle Park
Averaging 21.2 minutes, 8.7 points, 4 rebounds per game in 23 games played.
Tanner Groves
Forward, 6-9, 235, R-jr.
High school: Shadle Park
Averaging 26.7 minutes, a team-high 16.4 points, 8.1 rebounds, 1.4 assists, 1 block per game in 23 games played.
Casson Rouse
Guard, 6-2, 180, R-soph.
High school: Timberline
Averaging 13.3 minutes, 2.9 points, 1.1 rebounds per game in 18 games played.
Jordan Veening
Forward, 6-6, 205, R-soph.
High school: Nooksack Valley
Averaging 3 minutes per game in four games played.
Steele Venters
Guard, 6-7, 175, R-fr.
High school: Ellensburg
Averaging 10.1 minutes, 3.8 points, 1.4 rebounds per game in 16 games played.
GONZAGA
Corey Kispert
Forward, 6-7, 220, sr.
High school: King’s
Averaging a team-high 31.1 minutes and 19.2 points, 4.9 rebounds, 1.8 assists per game in 26 games played.
Anton Watson
Forward, 6-8, 225, soph.
High school: Gonzaga Prep
Averaging 19.5 minutes. 7.2 points, 3.4 rebounds, 1.1 assists, 1.1 steals in 26 games played.
GRAND CANYON
Liam Lloyd
Guard, 6-5, 190, fr.
High school: Gonzaga Prep
Averaging 9 minutes, 2.7 points, 1.3 assists per game in 12 games played.
HOUSTON
Cameron Tyson
Guard, 6-2, 190, R-soph.
High school: Bothell
Previous school: Idaho
Averaging 10.5 minutes, 6.9 points, 1 rebound in 16 games played.
MISSOURI
Ed Chang
Forward, 6-8, 215, jr.
High school: Garfield
Previous schools: San Diego State, Salt Lake CC
Has not played in 2020-21 season.
OKLAHOMA STATE
Ferron Flavors Jr.
Guard, 6-3, 190, graduate student
High school: Federal Way
Previous school: Cal Baptist
Averaging 12.5 minutes, 3.6 points per game in 22 games played.
UC SANTA BARBARA
JaQuori McLaughlin
Guard, 6-4, 190, sr.
High school: Peninsula
Previous school: Oregon State
Averaging a team-high 32 minutes, 16.2 points and 5.2 assists, 3.4 rebounds per game in 25 games played.
UTAH STATE
Alphonso Anderson
Forward, 6-6, 220
High schools: Wilson, Garfield
Previous school: North Idaho College
Averaging 16.2 minutes, 6.8 points, 2.7 rebounds per game in 28 games played.
WEST VIRGINIA
Emmitt Matthews Jr.
Forward, 6-7, 215, jr.
High school: Wilson
Averaging 25.4 minutes, 7.7 points, 4 rebounds, 1.1 assists per game in 27 games played.
Comments