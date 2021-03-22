Vote now for The News Tribune’s Athletes of the Week (March 15-20)

Lakes High School sophomore cross country runner Cruize Corvin warms up with teammates at Lakes High School in Lakewood, Washington, on Tuesday, March 16, 2021.. Cruize has the top time in Pierce County this spring and one of the top time’s in the state. toverman@theolympian.com

Voting is now open for The News Tribune’s high school Athletes of the Week poll (March 15-20). Voting will remain open until noon Wednesday.

You can read about the candidates and their accomplishments below.

FOOTBALL

Junior Alexander, Kennedy Catholic: Finished with five catches for 137 yards and three TDs for the undefeated Lancers in a win over Decatur.

Nic Bond, Eatonville: Tallied 149 yards and two TDs on four carries for the Cruisers in a win over Franklin Pierce. Also recovered a blocked punt in the end zone for a TD.

Ryan Cramer, Puyallup: Finished with 17 carries for 150 yards and four TDs in a win over Curtis.

Va’a Hansen, Graham-Kapowsin: Scored five total TDs for the undefeated Eagles in a win over Peninsula. Had 24 carries for a game-high 205 yards and two TDs. Added catches of 41 and 24 yards for TDs. Also had a 45-yard interception return for a TD.

Sam Huard, Kennedy Catholic: Finished 30-of-42 passing for 444 yards and six TDs for the undefeated Lancers in a win over Decatur.

Dempsey James, Spanaway Lake: Tallied seven total TDs for the undefeated Sentinels in a win over Stadium. Completed 10-of-16 passes for 187 yards and four TDs, and rushed for 123 yards and three more scores on nine carries.

Gabarri Johnson, Lincoln: Completed 19-of-27 passes for 198 yards and three TDs and rushed for the decisive two-point conversion for the Abes in a win over Lakes.

Caleb Kwalalon, Lakes: Finished with 110 yards and a TD on eight carries in a loss to Lincoln.

Landon Sims, Peninsula: Led the Seahawks in rushing (nine carries, 41 yards, TD) and receiving (five catches, 109 yards) in a loss to Graham-Kapowsin.

Lole Tapasa, Kentwood: Finished with 140 rushing yards and two TDs for the undefeated Conquerors in a win over Federal Way.

OTHER SPORTS

Taylor Albert, Steilacoom volleyball: Sentinels libero tallied 32 digs and six aces in sweeps of Franklin Pierce and Clover Park to keep Steilacoom undefeated.

Ella Borsheim, Bellarmine Prep: Won the 4A SPSL meet title in 17:54, and was the top finisher by more than a minute.

Cruize Corvin, Lakes XC: Won the 3A PCL meet title with a time of 15:54.1, and was the only runner to finish in sub-16 minutes. Lakes also won the team title. Corvin also holds the top time in Pierce County this spring, and third-best time overall in the state.

Zoey Diviney, Bonney Lake XC: Won the 3A PCL meet title in 19:29, more than 10 seconds ahead of the runner-up finisher.

Adele Holland, Puyallup volleyball: Vikings setter tallied 172 assists, 53 digs, nine kills, seven aces and four blocks in five matches last week, including 44 assists, 15 digs, two aces, two blocks and one kill in the 4A SPSL tournament title win over Graham-Kapowsin. Puyallup finished a perfect 15-0, and lost only four sets all season.

Callie Lowney, Puyallup soccer: Midfielder scored both goals for Puyallup in a win over Gig Harbor as the undefeated Vikings secured their sixth consecutive 4A SPSL championship.

Margaret Roberts, Wilson volleyball: Rams setter tallied 143 assists, 53 digs and 20 aces in four matches last week, including 36 assists, 14 digs and four aces in the 3A PCL tournament championship win over Stadium. Wilson finished a perfect 11-0 on its way to an undefeated league title.

Sara Scavotto, Puyallup volleyball: Vikings middle hitter had 46 kills, 11 aces, 24 digs and four blocks in five matches last week, including 13 kills, seven digs, three aces and two blocks in the 4A SPSL tournament title win over Graham-Kapowsin. Puyallup finished a perfect 15-0, and lost only four sets all season.

Samiah Shell, Auburn Riverside soccer: Tallied five goals and one assist in wins over Kentlake and Auburn Mountainview, including a hat trick against the Lions. Shell had two more goals against Kentwood, and a 50-yard assist.

Ivy Vindivich, Puyallup volleyball: Vikings outside hitter had 62 kills, 32 digs, six aces and three blocks in five matches last week, including a team-high 15 kills, eight digs and two aces in the 4A SPSL tournament title win over Graham-Kapowsin. Puyallup finished a perfect 15-0, and lost only four sets all season.

Mason Watamura, Curtis XC: Won the 4A SPSL meet title in 16:12.2. Curtis also won the team title, and had the top three finishers.

Emma West, Steilacoom volleyball: Outside hitter had 26 kills, nine digs and four blocks in sweeps of Franklin Pierce and Clover Park to keep Steilacoom undefeated.