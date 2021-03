High School Sports Tumwater seniors recap season-ending statement win over Steilacoom in replay of 2A title game March 21, 2021 11:04 AM

Cooper Wall, Turner Allen and Jacob Schuster discuss Tumwater's 50-12 win over Steilacoom in a battle of undefeated teams on Saturday, March 21, 2021 at Tumwater District Stadium in Tumwater, Wash.