Kennedy Catholic quarterback Sam Huard breaks state’s career passing record

Play was halted in the second quarter after Kennedy Catholic quarterback Sam Huard broke the state’s career record for passing yards, topping Brett Rypien’s all-time mark Saturday against Kentwood. drew.perine@thenewstribune.com

Sam Huard will leave Kennedy Catholic High School as the all-time passing leader in the state of Washington.

Huard, the five-star senior quarterback who will continue his remarkable football career in college with the hometown Huskies, reset the state’s career record in the second quarter Saturday afternoon at Highline Memorial Stadium in Burien.

With a 12-yard pass to Leland Ward, Huard passed former Shadle Park quarterback Brett Rypien on the all-time list.

Huard was 30-of-38 passing for 384 yards and five touchdowns in the first half. Kennedy entered the break with a 34-3 lead over Kentwood.

This 12-yard pass to Leland Ward is the moment Huard broke the record as part of an eight-play, 90-yard drive to give the Lancers a 34-3 lead at the half. pic.twitter.com/bjTQRCvGxI — Lauren Smith (@smithlm12) March 27, 2021

Rypien, the prolific quarterback from Shadle Park who went on to play at Boise State and is now in the NFL with the Denver Broncos, has been the record-holder the past seven years.

He threw for an incredible 13,044 across 39 games between 2011-14 to pass Skyline’s Max Browne (12,953 in 52 games between 2009-12), who held the record for two seasons.

No other player in Washington had ever eclipsed the 13,000-yard mark in their career until Huard on Saturday.

Huard entered the game needing 333 yards to pass Rypien’s mark after piling up 967 yards and 13 touchdowns on 61-of-82 passing in his first two games this season.

He completed 28-of-37 passes for 515 yards — the fifth 500-plus yard passing performance of his career — and seven touchdowns in a Week 1 rout of Tahoma.

Last week in a dominant win over Decatur, he finished 33-of-45 passing for 452 yards and six scores.

Huard’s career totals were 807-of-1,300 passing for 12,712 yards and 145 touchdowns in 34 games entering the day.

He threw for 3,432 yards and 34 touchdowns as a freshman, 4,141 yards and 56 touchdowns as a sophomore and a career-best 4,172 yards and 56 touchdowns last season as a junior in pacing the Lancers to the Class 4A state quarterfinals.

He was on pace to shatter all of the state’s career passing records had COVID-19 not delayed and shortened the football season.

Prosser product Kellen Moore, who also played at Boise State before playing in the NFL for the Lions and Cowboys, holds the state’s career touchdowns record with 173 in 44 games between 2003-06, while Rypien still holds the record for most completions in a career (1,006) by a wide margin.

Huard will end his career ranked third in state history on both of those lists.

This is believed to be Huard’s final high school game, with him expected to enroll at UW next week ahead of spring practices.

This story will be updated.