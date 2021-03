High School Sports Highlights: Kennedy Catholic’s Sam Huard throws for 500-plus yards, 8 TDs, breaks state record in win over Kentwood March 28, 2021 02:15 AM

Kennedy Catholic routed Kentwood, 60-17, in a 4A NPSL matchup on Saturday, March 27, 2021 at Highline Memorial Stadium in Burien, Wash. Kennedy quarterback Sam Huard broke the state's career passing record in the second quarter.