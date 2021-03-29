Vote now for The News Tribune’s Athletes of the Week (March 22-27)

Voting is now open for The News Tribune’s high school Athlete of the Week polls (March 22-27). Voting will remain open until noon Wednesday.

Want to nominate a high school athlete from the South Sound in the future? Email TNT sports reporter Lauren Smith with the athlete’s first and last name, school, year, position and a stat line from game(s) during the past week. Nominations must be submitted by 5 p.m. Sunday.

You can read about the candidates and their accomplishments below.

FOOTBALL

Chris Akulshin, Peninsula: Hauled in four passes for 111 yards and a TD in a win over Bellarmine Prep.

Junior Alexander, Kennedy Catholic: Hauled in 11 passes for 143 yards and three TDs for the undefeated Lancers in a win over Kentwood.

Denzel Boston, Emerald Ridge: Hauled in eight catches for 106 yards and a TD in a loss to Puyallup.

Logan Brady, Steilacoom: Tallied a career-high 209 receiving yards on 11 catches, and tied a state record with six receiving TDs in a win over Orting. Added five catches for 65 yards and a TD, and an 85-yard punt return for a TD in a win over Franklin Pierce.

D.J. Fryar, Steilacoom: Hauled in five passes for 130 yards and a TD, and had six tackles in a win over Orting. Added 20 receiving yards on three catches and 40 rushing yards and a TD on three carries in a win over Franklin Pierce.

Luke Holcomb, Puyallup: Completed 10-of-16 passes for 191 yards and four TDs in a win over Emerald Ridge.

Sam Huard, Kennedy Catholic: Completed 40-of-56 passes for 514 yards and eight TDs for the undefeated Lancers in a win over Kentwood. Broke the state’s career passing record in the second quarter, finishing his career 847-of-1,356 passing for 13,226 yards and 153 touchdowns in 35 games.

Caden Jumper, Eatonville: Finished 7-of-8 passing for 166 yards and four TDs, and added 110 rushing yards on 18 carries in a win over Enumclaw.

Zack Lee, Graham-Kapowsin: Rushed for 106 yards and a TD on 29 carries as the Eagles secured an undefeated 4A SPSL title.

Julian Mason, Graham-Kapowsin: Hauled in seven catches for 126 yards and a TD as the Eagles secured an undefeated 4A SPSL title.

Chance McDonald, Steilacoom: Completed 19-of-24 passes for 381 yards, seven TDs and two INTs in a win over Orting. Added another 184 passing yards, two TDs and two INTs on 17-of-28 passing in a win over Franklin Pierce.

Lole Tapasa, Kentwood: Rushed for 133 yards and two TDs on 28 carries in a loss to Kennedy Catholic.

Jabez Tinae, Kennedy Catholic: Hauled in nine catches for 155 yards and two TDs for the undefeated Lancers in a win over Kentwood.

Jasiah Wagoner, Spanaway Lake: Rushed for 237 yards and three TDs on 21 carries, added two catches for 11 yards, four tackles and a pass defended in a win over Lakes as the Sentinels secured an undefeated 3A PCL title.

Leland Ward, Kennedy Catholic: Hauled in 14 catches for 152 yards and two TDs, added 56 yards on 11 carries and had an 80-yard kickoff return for the undefeated Lancers in a win over Kentwood.

Joshua Wood, Graham-Kapowsin: Completed 16-of-23 passes for 306 yards, three TDs and an INT in a win over Sumner as the Eagles secured an undefeated 4A SPSL title.

OTHER SPORTS

Note: State leaders in track and field do not include marks set by high school athletes competing unattached in club events.

Drake Anderson, Puyallup baseball: Finished 2-for-3 with a double, walk, two RBI and a stolen base in a win over Graham-Kapowsin.

Micah Bach, Puyallup track and field: Holds top time in state in 100-meter dash after first week at personal-best 11.45.

Evan Bailey, Curtis baseball: Finished 1-for-3 with a double, walk, three RBI and a stolen bases in a win over Sumner.

Zoey Diviney, Bonney Lake track and field: Holds top time in state in 1,600 meters after first week at personal-best 5:17.44 and second-ranked time in state in 800 meters at 2:24.26.

Noah Fields, Puyallup baseball: Finished 2-for-3 with a walk, two RBI and two stolen bases in a win over Graham-Kapowsin.

Hayden Fisher, Sumner track and field: Holds top time in state in 400 meters after first week at personal-best 51.83.

Ho’oponokauilani Fuiava, Central Kitsap track and field: Holds top marks in state in both shot put (38-5 1/4) and discus (138-1) after first week.

Kelli Kaelin, White River volleyball: Libero had 31 digs in a win over Orting and 22 digs in a win over Fife. Finished the season with 233 digs, averaging 25 per match.

Ally Larkin, Puyallup track and field: Holds top time in state in 100-meter hurdles after first week at personal-best 17.88.

Josiah O’Bannon, Curtis baseball: Finished 2-for-4 with a double, RBI and stolen base in a win over Sumner. Also pitched six complete innings, allowing two runs on two hits while striking out six and walking one on 75 pitches.

Jordan Poland, South Kitsap baseball: Finished 1-for-2 with a solo home run, two walks and a stolen base in a win over Bellarmine Prep.

Olivia Quinnet, Enumclaw girls soccer: Midfielder tallied two goals and three assists in three matches last week.

Grace Schenk, Central Kitsap track and field: Holds top mark in state in javelin after first week at personal-best 126-3.

Elle Thomas, White River volleyball: Outside hitter tallied 18 kills and three digs in a win over Orting and 15 kills and four digs in a win over Fife. Finished the season with 125 kills and 82 digs, averaging 13.8 kills per match and 9.1 digs per match.