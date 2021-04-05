High School Sports

Vote now for The News Tribune’s Athlete of the Week (March 29-April 3)

Steilacoom High School wide receiver Logan Brady warms up before a 2A SPSL game against Enumclaw on Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021 in Steilacoom, Wash. Lauren Smith lsmith@thenewstribune.com

Voting is now open for The News Tribune’s high school Athletes of the Week poll (March 29-April 3). Voting will remain open until noon Wednesday.

You can read about the candidates and their accomplishments below.

Rylen Bayne, South Kitsap baseball: Finished 3-for-4 with two runs scored, two doubles, an RBI, walk and stolen base in a win over Sumner, and 1-for-4 with a run scored, homer, three RBI and tossed five complete innings allowing three runs on six hits with five strikeouts and two walks, earning a win over Gig Harbor.

Logan Brady, Steilacoom football: Hauled in 15 catches for 190 yards and a TD in a win over Fife.

Donte Grant, Puyallup baseball: Went 2-for-4 with two runs scored, a homer, five RBI and a stolen base in a win over Rogers, and 2-for-4 with two runs scored, a walk and a stolen base in a win over Emerald Ridge for the undefeated Vikings.

Kiana Gutierrez, Auburn Riverside soccer: Scored two goals in a win over Kennedy Catholic, breaking the school’s all-time scoring record, which was held by Julie (Futch) Williams for 16 years. Gutierrez has eight goals and four assists in four games.

Ashley Hollenbeck, Bonney Lake track and field: Holds top time in state in 100 meters after running a personal-best 12.11 against Stadium and Lakes.

Carley Huber, Emerald Ridge track and field: Holds top time in state in 300-meter hurdles after running a season-best 48.83 against Bethel.

Nic Lewandowski, Bonney Lake baseball: Finished 1-for-3 with an RBI and tossed a scoreless innings with two strikeouts and a walk in a win over Wilson. Went 2-for-3 with a run scored, double, triple and RBI, and tossed three innings allowing one run on one hit with five strikeouts and three walks, earning a win over Spanaway Lake.

Chance McDonald, Steilacoom football: Completed 25-of-35 passes for 396 yards, four TDs and an INT and also rushed for a TD in a win over Fife.

Keekee McQueen, Spanaway Lake track and field: Holds top time in state in 200 meters after running a personal-best 22.62 against Lincoln. Also ranked top-five in the 100-meter dash at a personal-best 11.09, and part of the Sentinels’ 4x100 relay which leads the state at 43.64.

Jay Mentink, Sumner baseball: Finished 4-for-4 with three runs scored, a double, three RBI and a stolen base in a win over Bellarmine Prep, and 1-for-2 with a double, two RBI and a walk in a loss to South Kitsap.

Marcel Mercado, Stadium baseball: Went 1-for-3 with 2 RBI and tossed three innings allowing a run and two walks while striking out six in a win over Bonney Lake.

Jay O’Neill, Stadium baseball: Went 3-for-3 with two runs scored, a double and RBI in a win over Bonney Lake.

Justin Stransky, Emerald Ridge baseball: Catcher went 1-for-3 with an RBI in a loss to Puyallup and caught a base runner attempting to steal. Finished 2-for-3 with a run scored, double, homer and four RBI in a win over Bethel and caught another runner.

Marquez Thompson, Lakes track and field: Holds top time in state in 100 meters after running a personal-best 10.94 against Stadium.

Rieko Wilford, Curtis track and field: Holds top marks in state in long jump (personal-best 18-11) and triple jump (season-best 38-4 1/2) following first meet against Sumner. Also jumped a personal-best 40-5 1/2 last month in the triple jump at a club event.

Jacob Yang, Puyallup baseball: Went 1-for-3 with a run scored, walk and stolen base in a win over Rogers, and 3-for-4 with two runs scored, a homer and five RBI in a win over Emerald Ridge for the undefeated Vikings.

