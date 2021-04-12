Vote now for The News Tribune’s Athlete of the Week (April 5-11)

South Kitsap High School starter Rylen Bayne throws a pitch during a game against Curtis on Saturday, April 10, 2021 in University Place, Wash. lsmith@thenewstribune.com

Voting is now open for The News Tribune’s high school Athlete of the Week poll (April 5-11). Voting will remain open until noon Wednesday.

Want to nominate a high school athlete from the South Sound in the future? Email TNT sports reporter Lauren Smith with the athlete’s first and last name, school, year, position and a stat line from game(s) during the past week. Nominations must be submitted by 5 p.m. Sunday.

You can read about the candidates and their accomplishments below.

Note: The poll can be found below the list of athletes. If you’re having trouble viewing it, try opening this story in a different web browser, such as Chrome or Safari. Votes can only be submitted through the poll on this page. Votes e-mailed will not be counted.

Note: State leaders in track and field do not include marks set by high school athletes competing unattached in club events.

Drake Anderson, Puyallup baseball: Finished 3-for-4 with three runs scored, a grand slam and five RBI in a win over Sumner, 2-for-3 with a run scored, two doubles, an RBI and stolen base in a win over Olympia and 1-2 with a run scored, RBI and walk in a win over Bethel for the undefeated Vikings.

Elly Barnett, South Kitsap softball: Finished 1-for-4 with a run scored and RBI in a win over Bellarmine Prep and 3-for-4 with three runs scored, two home runs, six RBI and a walk in a win over Sumner for the undefeated Wolves.

Rylen Bayne, South Kitsap baseball: Finished 2-for-3 with three runs scored, a triple, RBI and two walks in a win over Rogers, and tossed a complete game shutout (five innings) against Curtis, allowing two hits while striking out 11, and added a run scored, walk and stolen base on offense.

Teagin Child, Auburn Mountainview football: Hauled in 12 catches for 142 yards and a TD while adding five tackles and a pass defended in a 14-7 win over Kentlake for the undefeated Lions, who locked up the 3A NPSL title.

Aden Dance, Sumner baseball: Finished 2-for-3 with a run scored and RBI in a loss to Puyallup, 3-for-3 with four runs scored, a double, home run and three RBI in a win over Gig Harbor, and 2-for-4 with three RBI and a stolen base in a win over Peninsula.

Wyatt Jones, Puyallup baseball: Allowed one hit while striking out eight and walking two in a complete game shutout (five innings) against Olympia.

Nic Lewandowski, Bonney Lake baseball: Finished 4-for-4 with a run scored, two doubles and five RBI in a win over Spanaway Like, while pitching four scoreless innings with nine strikeouts and four walks. Finished 2-for-3 with a run scored, two doubles and two RBI in a win over Wilson.

Morgan Little, Mount Tahoma track and field: Holds top time in state in 100 after running a personal-best 12.44 in a meet against Wilson and Stadium. Also ranked second in the 200 after running a personal-best 26.19 against Lincoln and Wilson.

KeeKee McQueen, Spanaway Lake track and field: Holds top time in state in 200 after running a personal-best 22.55 in a meet against Bonney Lake. Also currently ranked second in the 100 (11.06), and runs a leg of the 4x100 relay that holds the top time in the state (43.64).

Marcel Mercado, Stadium baseball: Pitched a complete game shutout (five innings), allowing two hits while striking out 11 in a win over Wilson, and added two runs scored and a walk on offense. Pitched another complete game shutout (five inning), allowing two hits while striking out seven in a win over Lakes, and finished 2-for-2 with two runs scored, three RBI, two walks and a stolen base on offense. Finished 1-for-4 with two runs scored, a triple and three RBI in a win over Mount Tahoma. The undefeated Tigers shut out all three of their opponents last week.

Samiah Shell, Auburn Riverside girls soccer: Scored a pair of goals in a 5-0 win over Thomas Jefferson for the undefeated Ravens, who have locked up the 3A NPSL title.

Emma Stamp, South Kitsap softball: Finished 2-for-2 with four runs scored, two home runs, four RBI, two walks and three stolen bases in a win over Bellarmine Prep and 3-for-5 with three runs scored and two RBI in a win over Sumner for the undefeated Wolves.

Izzy Welch, Puyallup softball: Pitched a complete game shutout against Bethel, allowing one hit and striking out 15 while finishing 1-for-2 with a walk on offense. Pitched another complete game shutout against Rogers, allowing five hits while striking out 12 and went 1-for-3 with a run scored on offense. Finished 1-for-3 with an RBI and walk in a loss to Gig Harbor.