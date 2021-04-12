High School Sports

Vote now for The News Tribune’s Athlete of the Week (April 5-11)

South Kitsap High School starter Rylen Bayne throws a pitch during a game against Curtis on Saturday, April 10, 2021 in University Place, Wash.
South Kitsap High School starter Rylen Bayne throws a pitch during a game against Curtis on Saturday, April 10, 2021 in University Place, Wash. Lauren Smith lsmith@thenewstribune.com

Voting is now open for The News Tribune’s high school Athlete of the Week poll (April 5-11). Voting will remain open until noon Wednesday.

Want to nominate a high school athlete from the South Sound in the future? Email TNT sports reporter Lauren Smith with the athlete’s first and last name, school, year, position and a stat line from game(s) during the past week. Nominations must be submitted by 5 p.m. Sunday.

You can read about the candidates and their accomplishments below.

Note: The poll can be found below the list of athletes. If you’re having trouble viewing it, try opening this story in a different web browser, such as Chrome or Safari. Votes can only be submitted through the poll on this page. Votes e-mailed will not be counted.

Note: State leaders in track and field do not include marks set by high school athletes competing unattached in club events.

Drake Anderson, Puyallup baseball: Finished 3-for-4 with three runs scored, a grand slam and five RBI in a win over Sumner, 2-for-3 with a run scored, two doubles, an RBI and stolen base in a win over Olympia and 1-2 with a run scored, RBI and walk in a win over Bethel for the undefeated Vikings.

Elly Barnett, South Kitsap softball: Finished 1-for-4 with a run scored and RBI in a win over Bellarmine Prep and 3-for-4 with three runs scored, two home runs, six RBI and a walk in a win over Sumner for the undefeated Wolves.

Rylen Bayne, South Kitsap baseball: Finished 2-for-3 with three runs scored, a triple, RBI and two walks in a win over Rogers, and tossed a complete game shutout (five innings) against Curtis, allowing two hits while striking out 11, and added a run scored, walk and stolen base on offense.

Teagin Child, Auburn Mountainview football: Hauled in 12 catches for 142 yards and a TD while adding five tackles and a pass defended in a 14-7 win over Kentlake for the undefeated Lions, who locked up the 3A NPSL title.

Aden Dance, Sumner baseball: Finished 2-for-3 with a run scored and RBI in a loss to Puyallup, 3-for-3 with four runs scored, a double, home run and three RBI in a win over Gig Harbor, and 2-for-4 with three RBI and a stolen base in a win over Peninsula.

Wyatt Jones, Puyallup baseball: Allowed one hit while striking out eight and walking two in a complete game shutout (five innings) against Olympia.

Nic Lewandowski, Bonney Lake baseball: Finished 4-for-4 with a run scored, two doubles and five RBI in a win over Spanaway Like, while pitching four scoreless innings with nine strikeouts and four walks. Finished 2-for-3 with a run scored, two doubles and two RBI in a win over Wilson.

Morgan Little, Mount Tahoma track and field: Holds top time in state in 100 after running a personal-best 12.44 in a meet against Wilson and Stadium. Also ranked second in the 200 after running a personal-best 26.19 against Lincoln and Wilson.

KeeKee McQueen, Spanaway Lake track and field: Holds top time in state in 200 after running a personal-best 22.55 in a meet against Bonney Lake. Also currently ranked second in the 100 (11.06), and runs a leg of the 4x100 relay that holds the top time in the state (43.64).

Marcel Mercado, Stadium baseball: Pitched a complete game shutout (five innings), allowing two hits while striking out 11 in a win over Wilson, and added two runs scored and a walk on offense. Pitched another complete game shutout (five inning), allowing two hits while striking out seven in a win over Lakes, and finished 2-for-2 with two runs scored, three RBI, two walks and a stolen base on offense. Finished 1-for-4 with two runs scored, a triple and three RBI in a win over Mount Tahoma. The undefeated Tigers shut out all three of their opponents last week.

Samiah Shell, Auburn Riverside girls soccer: Scored a pair of goals in a 5-0 win over Thomas Jefferson for the undefeated Ravens, who have locked up the 3A NPSL title.

Emma Stamp, South Kitsap softball: Finished 2-for-2 with four runs scored, two home runs, four RBI, two walks and three stolen bases in a win over Bellarmine Prep and 3-for-5 with three runs scored and two RBI in a win over Sumner for the undefeated Wolves.

Izzy Welch, Puyallup softball: Pitched a complete game shutout against Bethel, allowing one hit and striking out 15 while finishing 1-for-2 with a walk on offense. Pitched another complete game shutout against Rogers, allowing five hits while striking out 12 and went 1-for-3 with a run scored on offense. Finished 1-for-3 with an RBI and walk in a loss to Gig Harbor.

Profile Image of Lauren Smith
Lauren Smith
Lauren Smith covers the Seattle Mariners for The News Tribune. She previously covered high school sports at TNT and The Olympian, beginning in 2015. She is a graduate of the University of Washington and Emerald Ridge High School.
  Comments  
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service