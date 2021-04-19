Vote now for The News Tribune’s Athlete of the Week (April 12-17)

Puyallup High School center fielder Donte Grant bats during a game against Olympia on Thrusday, April 8, 2021 at Heritage Recreation Center in Puyallup, Wash. lsmith@thenewstribune.com

Voting is now open for The News Tribune’s high school Athlete of the Week poll (April 12-17). Voting will remain open until noon Wednesday.

Want to nominate a high school athlete from the South Sound in the future? Email TNT sports reporter Lauren Smith or send a direct message on Twitter (@smithlm12) with the athlete's first and last name, school, year, position and a stat line from game(s) during the past week.

You can read about the candidates and their accomplishments below.

Note: The poll can be found below the list of athletes.

Note: State leaders in track and field do not include marks set by high school athletes competing unattached in club events.

Payton Accetturo, Auburn Riverside football: Quarterback completed 22-of-37 passes for 461 yards and five TDs in a loss to Auburn.

Grace Anderson, Auburn Riverside girls soccer: Recorded a hat trick in a win over Decatur for the undefeated 3A NPSL champions.

Marisol Bergstrom, South Kitsap softball: Finished 5-for-9 with five runs scored, a double, RBI, walk and three stolen bases in wins over Gig Harbor and Curtis for the undefeated Wolves.

Sam Canton, South Kitsap baseball: Finished 5-for-10 with four runs scored, a triple, two home runs, eight RBI and two walks in three games, including a win over Bellarmine Prep and losses to Curtis and Sumner.

Jeb English, Enumclaw baseball: Tossed a five-inning perfect game in a win over Washington, striking out 14 of 15 batters faced. Finished 4-for-8 with two runs scored, a double, three RBI, two walks and a stolen base in wins over Washington, Eatonville and Steilacoom for the undefeated Hornets.

Kaiha Gayles, Fife track and field: Holds the top time in the state in the 100 hurdles after posting a personal-best 15.17 in a meet against Foss. Also ranks fifth in the state in the 300 hurdles after posting a personal-best 49.13.

Amari Goodfellow, Auburn football: Quarterback completed 10-of-26 passes for 216 yards and a TD, and rushed for 310 yards and seven TDs on 40 carries.

Donte Grant, Puyallup baseball: Finished 3-for-8 with four runs scored, a double, two RBI, one walk and three stolen bases in wins over Rogers, Graham-Kapowsin and Emerald Ridge for the undefeated Vikings.

A.J. Guerrero, Fife baseball: Finished 5-for-7 with eight runs scored, three doubles, seven RBI, three walks and a stolen base in wins over Washington, Steilacoom and Orting for the undefeated Trojans. Hitting .778 with 10 RBI through four games.

Jian Jung, Cascade Christian baseball: Finished 4-for-5 with four runs scored, one RBI, four walks and five stolen bases in two wins and one loss against Seattle Christian. Tossed a five-inning no-hitter in a win over Seattle Christian, striking out 11 and walking two.

Morgan Little, Mount Tahoma track and field: Holds the top time in the state in two races after posting personal bests in both the 100 (12.26) and 200 (25.12) in a meet against Lakes and Spanaway Lake.

Kaden Loop, Enumclaw baseball: Finished 5-for-9 with six runs scored, two doubles, a grand slam, seven RBI, two walks and a stolen base in wins over Washington, Eatonville and Steilacoom for the undefeated Hornets.

KeeKee McQueen, Spanaway Lake track and field: Holds the top time in 3A and second-ranked time in the state in two races after posting personal bests in both the 100 (10.93) and 200 (22.36) in a meet against Lakes and Mount Tahoma. Also runs a leg of the Sentinels’ state-leading 4x100 relay (43.13).

Rory Murry, Auburn Riverside girls soccer: Goalkeeper recorded four saves in shutout wins over Decatur and Tahoma, and finished the season with 32 saves and six shutouts for the undefeated 3A NPSL champions.

Samiah Shell, Auburn Riverside girls soccer: Recorded two goals and one assist in a win over Decatur and the decisive goal in a win over Tahoma for the undefeated 3A NPSL champions.

Emma Stamp, South Kitsap softball: Finished 2-for-8 with four runs scored, a grand slam, five RBI and a walk in wins over Gig Harbor and Curtis for the undefeated Wolves.

Arona Tauiliili, Auburn Riverside football: Rushed for 184 yards and three TDs on 25 carries in a loss to Auburn.

Zach Toglia, Gig Harbor baseball: Finished 4-for-7 with six runs scored, two doubles, five RBI and three walks in wins over Peninsula, Bellarmine Prep and Curtis.

Dylan Watts, Enumclaw baseball: Finished 5-for-11 with four runs scored, three doubles, a triple and six RBI in wins over Washington, Eatonville and Steilacoom for the undefeated Hornets.

Isabelle Welch, Puyallup softball: Tossed a five-inning no-hitter in a win over Graham-Kapowsin, striking out 13 and walking one. Tossed a complete game shutout of Emerald Ridge, allowing one hit and one walk while striking out seven. Has a season ERA of 0.33 in six appearances and 72 strikeouts to two walks in 42 innings. Finished 5-for-10 with two doubles and two RBI in wins over Peninsula, Graham-Kapowsin and Emerald Ridge.

Jacob Yang, Puyallup baseball: Finished 7-for-11 with seven runs scored, a double, two triples, four RBI, two walks and two stolen bases in wins over Rogers, Graham-Kapowsin and Emerald Ridge for the undefeated Vikings.

Nick Yuen, Stadium baseball: Finished 8-for-11 with six runs scored, a double, five RBI, a walk and two stolen bases in wins over Mount Tahoma, Wilson and Spanaway Lake. Tossed a combined five hitless innings with 14 strikeouts in wins over Mount Tahoma and Spanaway Lake.