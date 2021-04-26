Vote now for The News Tribune’s Athlete of the Week (April 19-24)

Puyallup High School second baseman Noah Fields runs to third during a game against Olympia on Thursday, April 8, 2021 at Heritage Recreation Center in Puyallup, Wash. lsmith@thenewstribune.com

Voting is now open for The News Tribune’s high school Athlete of the Week poll (April 19-24). Voting will remain open until noon Wednesday.

Want to nominate a high school athlete from the South Sound in the future? Email TNT sports reporter Lauren Smith or send a direct message on Twitter (@smithlm12) with the athlete’s first and last name, school, year, position and a stat line from game(s) during the past week. Nominations must be submitted by 5 p.m. Sunday.

You can read about the candidates and their accomplishments below.

Note: The poll can be found below the list of athletes. If you’re having trouble viewing it, try opening this story in a different web browser, such as Chrome or Safari. Votes can only be submitted through the poll on this page. Votes e-mailed will not be counted.

Emily Barry, Peninsula softball: Finished 6-for-11 with four runs scored, two home runs, four RBI and a stolen base in wins over South Kitsap and Gig Harbor and a loss to Sumner.

Marisol Bergstrom, South Kitsap softball: Finished 5-for-8 with two runs scored, a triple, two RBI and seven stolen bases in a loss to Peninsula and win over Bellarmine Prep.

Bella Carazo, Bonney Lake softball: Tossed 11 shutout innings in wins over Stadium and Lakes, including a five-inning perfect game against the Lancers, while allowing two hits and striking out 20.

Aden Dance, Sumner baseball: Finished 4-for-7 with three runs scored, a triple, home run, three RBI, three walks and two stolen bases in a loss to Gig Harbor and wins over Bellarmine Prep and Olympia.

Emma Dazell, Tahoma softball: Finished 8-for-13 with four runs scored, two doubles, three home runs and nine RBI in wins over Kentridge, Kennedy Catholic and Federal Way.

Noah Fields, Puyallup baseball: Finished 4-for-9 with two runs scored, a double, triple, home run and four RBI in wins over Bethel, Olympia and Peninsula.

Hayley Garber, Graham-Kapowsin softball: Finished 6-for-11 with one run scored, a double, home run, four RBI and a walk in wins over Bethel and Emerald Ridge and a loss to Olympia.

A.J. Guerrero, Fife baseball: Finished 4-for-8 with two runs scored, a double, home run, two RBI, two walks and a stolen base in wins over Franklin Pierce, Enumclaw and White River.

Alison Harris, Graham-Kapowsin softball: Finished 7-for-12 with three runs scored, two doubles, two triples, five RBI and a stolen base in wins over Bethel and Emerald Ridge and a loss to Olympia.

Kyle Henington, Fife baseball: Finished 5-for-9 with five runs scored, two triples, four RBI, a walk and a stolen base in wins over Franklin Pierce, Enumclaw and White River.

Kaiea Higa, Tahoma softball: Finished 10-for-12 with nine runs scored, four doubles, a home run, 10 RBI and a walk in wins over Kentridge, Kennedy Catholic and Federal Way.

Brooke Jett, South Kitsap softball: Finished 2-for-8 with a run scored, triple and three RBI in a loss to Peninsula and win over Bellarmine Prep. Tossed 5 2/3 scoreless innings, allowing four hits while striking out 13 across the two games, including a five-inning complete game against the Lions.

Cole Kaschmitter, Enumclaw baseball: Finished 5-for-6 with three runs scored, two doubles, a triple, home run and three RBI in a loss to Fife and win over Eatonville.

Alli Kimball, Peninsula softball: Finished 3-for-11 with two runs scored, an RBI and a walk in wins over South Kitsap and Gig harbor and a loss to Sumner. Tossed 15 innings across the three games, allowing seven runs (four earned) on nine hits while striking out 23 and walking five.

Lauryn Krick, Puyallup softball: Finished 5-for-12 with two runs scored, two doubles, a triple, four RBI and a stolen base in a loss to Olympia and wins over Bethel and Rogers. Also tossed a hitless five-inning complete game against the Braves, allowing one run (unearned) and one walk while striking out nine.

Tyler Logan, Curtis baseball: Finished 2-for-5 with two runs scored, a triple, RBI and two walks in wins over Bellarmine Prep and Peninsula. Also tossed seven innings across the two games, allowing one run on five hits while striking out nine and walking one.

Kaden Loop, Enumclaw baseball: Finished 4-for-5 with two runs scored, a double, two home runs, four RBI and a walk in a loss to Fife and win over Eatonville.

Kamana Nahaku, Auburn Mountainview baseball: Finished 3-for-6 with four runs scored, two triples, an RBI, three walks and five stolen bases in two wins over Todd Beamer. Also pitched three no-hit innings, allowing one walk while striking out seven.

Logan Pierce, Tahoma baseball: Finished 4-for-9 with a double, two RBI and a walk in two wins over Decatur and a win over Kentwood. Also tossed nine scoreless innings in the two wins over the Golden Gators, including a one-hit complete-game shutout while striking out six.

Hailey Rath, Eatonville softball: Finished 12-for-14 with 15 runs scored, three doubles, seven homers and 23 RBI in wins over Washington, Clover Park and Foss.

Raquel Reising, Auburn Riverside softball: Finished 9-for-11 with seven runs scored, three doubles, a triple, six RBI, a walk and five stolen bases in wins over Kennedy Catholic, Auburn Mountainview and Kentlake. Also tossed 6 2/3 innings in the wins over the Lancers and Lions, allowing seven runs (two earned) on eight hits, while striking out nine and walking four.

Hailey Sheffer, Tahoma softball: Finished 7-for-10 with two runs scored, a double, triple and RBI in wins over Kentridge, Kennedy Catholic and Federal Way. Also tossed 10 innings in the wins over the Chargers and Eagles, allowing four runs on seven hits while striking out 13 and walking 10. Both were five-inning complete games. The win over Federal Way was a no-hitter.

Ethan Thomas, Enumclaw baseball: Finished 2-for-5 with two runs scored, a double, home run, RBI and walk in a loss to Fife and win over Eatonville. Also pitched a five-inning no-hitter against the Cruisers, striking out nine.

Isabelle Welch, Puyallup softball: Tossed 15 innings allowing four runs (three earned) on 10 hits while striking out 20 and walking six in a loss to Olympia and win over Rogers, and knocked in a pair of runs in a win over Bethel.

Jacob Yang, Puyallup baseball: Finished 6-for-7 with seven runs scored, a double, triple, eight RBI, four walks and two stolen bases in wins over Bethel, Olympia and Peninsula.