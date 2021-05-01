Boys soccer roundup: Wilson shuts out Stadium to claim undefeated 3A PCL title

Wilson High’s Connor Tollan holds the 3A Pierce County League soccer championship trophy aloft as his teammates cheer following the Rams’ 2-0 victory over Stadium Saturday, May 1, at Stadium High School. dperine@thenewstribune.com

For several reasons, this one meant more to the Wilson High School Rams boys soccer team.

First, the Rams 2-0 victory over the Stadium Tigers on Saturday afternoon at Stadium Bowl earned Wilson the Class 3A Pierce County League championship in this COVID-19 delayed and shortened season. It’s the only title these teams will have an opportunity to compete for, with no state playoffs in 2021.

“It’s unfortunate that these guys don’t get to go compete for a state championship, see how far they could go,” Wilson coach Jason Gjertsen said. “So this definitely means more. We at least can put a league championship banner in our gym this year.”

Then there’s the fact that this one came against Stadium, a team that the Rams haven’t beaten in at least 15 years. The Tigers and Wilson have tied several times over that span, including a scoreless 0-0 affair during the regular season this spring.

But getting over the hump to a victory had been a no-go until Saturday.

“I feel like beating Stadium is the most significant thing,” Wilson senior Abdullah Mousa said. “This has been a chip on our shoulders for the last four years. It was just meant to be.”

Mousa scored the game-winner on Saturday in the 27th minute.

The senior forward took a pass down the center of the pitch, splitting two Stadium defenders to find himself with nobody between himself and Tigers goalkeeper Hayden Flynn. Mousa took one more touch as he crossed the line at the top of the 18-yard box and skidded his shot along the turf to the left corner of the Stadium goal mouth.

Flynn dove, but the ball just eluded his outstretched glove and rolled into the net for a 1-0 lead. The goal was only the third allowed by the Stadium defense all season, and marked the first time in 10 games that the Tigers (8-1-1) trailed in a game this spring.

“Coach likes to give me a hard time for not scoring,” Mousa said. “There’s a lot of pressure in games like this to get the first goal. It’s crucial to gain the first one.”

Earlier this season, Mousa said he had two or three good opportunities to score against Stadium when Wilson (10-0-1) tied the Tigers for the host school’s only previous blemish on their schedule.

“He’s a very talented forward,” Gjertsen said. “In fact, he’s coming to play for me next year at TCC. I do tell him, if you get two to three good chances, you’ve got to put one in. He got two or three chances today and he put one in.”

The Rams continued to dictate pace and overall play throughout the first half and well into the second.

Wilson added its insurance tally in the 48th minute off a corner kick opportunity. A curving ball came toward Ethan Kelley in the middle of a crowd in front of the Stadium net.

Kelley got a body and a foot to it and slipped it through the crowd and Flynn for a 2-0 advantage.

“They played the better game today,” Stadium coach Jeremy Leffel said. “But I’m really thankful for our 14 seniors. I’m glad they got to redeem something with this season.”

After the second goal went in, the Tigers threw more players forward, pressing up for every opportunity. Stadium created chances in doing so, but Isaac Utrata-Foster, who entered in the goal at halftime for Wilson, was up to the challenge.

Utrata-Foster made several saves, including two on hard-hit shots from close range that he knocked down and grabbed, to secure the Wilson victory.

“Having the chance to come out here, play Stadium, and beat them,” Gjertsen said. “It definitely means more.”