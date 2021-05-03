Vote now for The News Tribune’s Athlete of the Week (April 26-May 1)

Wilson High forward Abdullah Mousa exults after scoring the Ram’s first, and what proved to be the winning goal, in a 2-0 victory over Stadium High to capture the 3A Pierce County League soccer championship Saturday, May 1, at Stadium High School. dperine@thenewstribune.com

Voting is now open for The News Tribune’s high school Athlete of the Week poll (April 26-May 1). Voting will remain open until noon Wednesday.

Want to nominate a high school athlete from the South Sound in the future? Email TNT sports reporter Lauren Smith or send a direct message on Twitter (@smithlm12) with the athlete’s first and last name, school, year, position and a stat line from game(s) during the past week. Nominations must be submitted by 5 p.m. Sunday.

You can read about the candidates and their accomplishments below.

Note: The poll can be found below the list of athletes. If you’re having trouble viewing it, try opening this story in a different web browser, such as Chrome or Safari. Votes can only be submitted through the poll on this page. Votes e-mailed will not be counted.

Drake Anderson, Puyallup baseball: Finished 4-for-11 with five runs scored, a double, home run, three RBI, two walks and two stolen bases in four games last week, including a 4A SPSL title game win over Olympia for the undefeated Vikings. Also tossed 4 1/3 scoreless innings allowing two hits while striking out five in two appearances, including earning the win in extra innings against the Bears.

Ally Beavers and Callie Lowney, Puyallup tennis: Doubles partners went 3-0 to win the 4A SPSL title, and went 10-0 in matches this season, losing only one set.

Samantha Bland, Puyallup softball: Finished 7-for-17 with six runs scored, two doubles, two homers, five RBI and a walk in five games last week, including a 4A SPSL title game win over Peninsula.

Ella Borsheim, Bellarmine Prep track and field: Won both the 800 (season-best 2:13.11) and 1,600 (personal-best 4:48.27) at the 4A SPSL track and field championships, and leads the state in both events. Also holds the top time in the state in the 3,200 after running a personal-best 10:20.49 in April.

Adam Brooks, Puyallup baseball: Tossed nine innings in three appearances last week, allowing two runs on 13 hits with nine strikeouts and three walks for the undefeated Vikings, including pitching the bulk of the innings in a 4A SPSL title game win over Olympia.

Brennan Carbonell, Bonney Lake baseball: Finished 6-for-13 with four runs scored, two doubles, four RBI, a walk and two stolen bases in three games last week, including a 3A PCL title win over Wilson. Also pitched two scoreless innings against the Rams in the title game allowing one hit and one walk while striking out two.

Tyson Covington, Xzyvion Irving, Jasiah Wagoner and Keekee McQueen, Spanaway Lake track and field: The 4x100 relay team won the 3A PCL title with a season-best time of 42.7, which also leads the state.

Donte Grant, Puyallup baseball: Finished 5-for-13 with seven runs scored, a double, triple, four RBI, two walks and four stolen bases in four games last week, including a 4A SPSL title game win over Olympia for the undefeated Vikings.

Kaiea Higa, Tahoma softball: Finished 3-for-9 with four runs scored, three home runs, nine RBI and two walks in a loss to Kentwood and wins over Mount Rainier and Decatur.

Jayleen Johnston, Puyallup softball: Finished 8-for-19 with five runs scored, a double, triple, four RBI and two stolen bases in five games last week, including a 4A SPSL title game win over Peninsula.

Wyatt Jones, Puyallup baseball: Tossed 10 2/3 innings in two appearances last week, allowing three runs (two earned) on six hits while striking out 15 and walking two for the undefeated Vikings.

Lauryn Krick, Puyallup softball: Finished 5-for-15 with three runs scored, a double, home run, five RBI and three stolen bases in five games last week, including a 4A SPSL title game win over Peninsula. Also tossed a complete game and did not allow an earned run on seven hits with nine strikeouts in a loss to Sumner.

Hailey Leamer, Kentwood softball: Finished 6-for-6 with five runs scored, a double, home run and three RBI in wins over Tahoma and Kentlake.

Noah Lee, Tahoma baseball: Finished 7-for-10 with five runs scored, three doubles, a triple, seven RBI and three stolen bases in two shoutout wins over Mount Rainier and a shutout win over Kentwood. Also threw a runner out at the plate after catching a fly ball in right field.

Nic Lewandowski, Bonney Lake baseball: Finished 5-for-10 with two runs scored, a double, three RBI, a walk and three stolen bases in three games last week, including a 3A PCL title win over Wilson. Pitched five innings in a semifinals win over Stadium, allowing one run (unearned) on four hits while striking out six and walking five.

Zane May, Emerald Ridge soccer: Forward scored the decisive goal in a win over Olympia to cap 4A SPSL regular season play, and a goal in a win over Gig Harbor to secure the Jaguars’ first league title in program history. Finished with 10 goals this season.

Abdullah Mousa, Wilson soccer: Forward scored the decisive goal in a 3A PCL title game shutout win over Stadium as the Rams wrapped up a 10-0-1 season.

Brynn Nelson, Bonney Lake softball: Panthers top hitter went 3-for-4 with a home run and four RBI in a 3A PCL title game win over Spanaway Lake, pacing Bonney Lake to a perfect 13-0 record and fourth consecutive league title.

Carson Ohland, Tahoma baseball: Finished 5-for-7 with six runs scored, a home run, four RBI and three walks in two shoutout wins over Mount Rainier and a shutout win over Kentwood. Catcher also threw a runner out attempting to steal second and picked off another.

Logan Pierce, Tahoma baseball: Finished 5-for-9 with five runs scored, two doubles, a home run, seven RBI and a walk in two shoutout wins over Mount Rainier and a shutout win over Kentwood. Also tossed a five-inning shutout against Kentwood, allowing three hits and one walk while striking out six.

Hailey Rath, Eatonville softball: Finished 9-for-13 with nine runs scored, three doubles, a triple, three home runs, 16 RBI, a walk and four stolen bases in wins over Franklin Pierce, Graham-Kapowsin and White River.

Rieko Wilford, Curtis track and field: Won both the long jump (17-9) and triple jump (39-8 3/4) at the 4A SPSL track and field championships, and continues to lead the state in both events with personal-bests of 18-11 in the long jump and 40-5 1/2 in the triple jump posted earlier this season. Her best triple jump mark is also ranks in the top 10 nationally.

Sarah Wright, Kentwood softball: Tossed 12 innings in wins over Tahoma and Kentlake, allowing six runs (two earned) on seven hits while striking out 25 and walking four. Also finished 3-for-7 with four runs scored, two doubles, a home run, five RBI and a walk during that stretch.