High school sports roundup: Rath homers twice, Eatonville cruises past Franklin Pierce for 2A SPSL softball title

Eatonville’s Kyleigh Backlund (center) and Hailey Rath (14) celebrate with their Cruiser teammates on Haley Smith’s home run during Thursday evening’s 2A SPSL district championship fastpitch game against Franklin Pierce at Foss High School in Tacoma, Washington, on Thursday, May 6, 2021. toverman@theolympian.com

By the time Mother Nature got involved, the Eatonville High School Cruisers already were raining down runs on Franklin Pierce on Thursday night.

Not even two rain delays, both in the bottom of the second inning, could slow the Cruisers’ offense in the Class 2A South Puget Sound League championship game. Eatonville beat the Cardinals, 20-0, in three innings at Foss High School in Tacoma.

By agreement, the coaches determined before the game that if either team led by more than 15 runs after three innings the game would be complete and ended.

That became something of a possibility after Eatonville scored six times in the bottom of the first to take a 6-0 lead. Then the odyssey of the second began.

Prior to the first delay, Eatonville already had sent 12 batters to the plate and scored 11 times.

Leading the onslaught, as she’s done all season, was Hailey Rath.

The third and 12th batter up in the inning, Rath smacked a pair of home runs that each hit off the top of the fence 185 feet away to the opposite field in right center. Those were Rath’s second and third hits in as many at-bats Thursday, and drove in a total of five runs in the inning, giving her an almost unbelievable 58 total RBI over the Cruisers’ 13-game season.

The home runs gave Rath 15 in 13 games, a new Eatonville single-season record. Rath took over the homer record from her own cousin, Brooklyn Lucht, who hit 13 in 23 games in 2019.

“It’s awesome, actually,” Rath said of eclipsing her cousin’s mark. “I knew I was going to come out and work my hardest this year. I didn’t think it would be this crazy.”

Rath’s second homer put Eatonville (12-1) on top, 17-0. Three batters later, and after a long second delay, Brooke Blocker hit her own three-run shot to complete the scoring. It was the fourth home run of the game for Eatonville, who got a three-run homer from freshman Haley Smith in the first inning, as well. That bomb was Smith’s first as a Cruiser, and drew accolades from her appreciative teammates after the game.

As for Franklin Pierce, the Cardinals did put runners on base in each of their three innings. But the Cardinals never got a single runner past second base in the title game.

“I’ve never had a team blend so well,” Eatonville coach Jen Smith said. “Not just the victories, but the personalities. There was not a single bit of pettiness. This was a coach’s dream team. That’s the only way to describe it.”

Eatonville won its final 12 games of the season after losing its opener to 2A power Rochester in a nonleague contest. Smith said the Cruisers tried to schedule Rochester again later in the year, but couldn’t make it happen.

Instead, Eatonville stepped up to play 4A program Graham-Kapowsin on April 28, winning that contest 18-7. The Cruisers in 2021 were so dominant that they rarely played full games, and starters gave way midway into mercy-shortened contests.

“I never thought it would be this crazy,” Smith said. “We played only one seven-inning game.”

And yet Eatonville still amassed 235 RBI as a team.

As for Rath, just a junior, to her 58 RBI and 15 home runs she added a .704 batting average and a slugging percentage of over 1.800. And, she’ll be back for her senior year next spring.

“Maybe I’ll break my own record,” she said.

2A DISTRICT 4 SOFTBALL

W.F. West 9, Rochester 1: After W.F. West’s Alisha Anderson watched her second-inning grand slam carry the center field fence, the joy in the senior’s face was unmistakable.

Not only did the home run widen her team’s lead to seven in the 2A Southwest District title game, it was Anderson’s second of the day, after a three-run blast lifted the Bearcats to a district semifinals win over Columbia River earlier Thursday afternoon in Chehalis.

“I think she sprinted the whole way around, because she almost lapped somebody,” W.F. West coach Caty Lieseke said with a laugh. “(It was) another one of those moments I wish I had on camera.”

W.F. West had played 2A Evergreen Conference rival Rochester twice during the regular season — both ending in Bearcat victories, though by two runs or fewer — but their victory Thursday had a much more decisive outcome.

After the Bearcats poured in a flurry of runs early on, Lieseke’s squad maintained their comfortable lead on the way to a convincing 9-1 win.

The victory capped off an undefeated season for a team fielding just three players with previous varsity experience.

“To see a bunch of young kids step up and take on what it means to be a part of Bearcat fastpitch, it’s kind of surreal,” Lieseke said. “It’s really, really incredible to watch a young group of kids do that.”

Aside from Anderson’s slam that put the game out of hand, W.F. West’s Saige Brindle checked in with a first-inning double that plated two and finished 2-for-4 on the night.

Ace pitcher Kamy Dacus settled in the circle for the Bearcats, allowing one run in the first inning on a Staysha Fluetsch RBI single before shutting out the Warriors the rest of the way.

Dacus allowed the one run on four hits while striking out 10 and walking one in a seven-inning complete game on 98 pitches.

W.F. West never trailed after a three-run first inning, and the Bearcats tacked on five more in the second.

“It was definitely the best approach we had taken against (Rochester) all season,” Lieseke said. “We were more patient in the box, and really took our time. Kids were getting good pitches to hit, rather than swinging at stuff they shouldn’t. That was an advantage. The experience was an advantage.”

Staff writer Tyler Wicke contributed to this report.