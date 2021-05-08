Ethan Thomas spins gem as Enumclaw tops Steilacoom for 2A SPSL baseball title

Enumclaw High School starter Ethan Thomas throws a pitch during the Class 2A South Puget Sound League championship game against Steilacoom on Saturday, May 8, 2021 at Osborne Field in Enumclaw, Wash. lsmith@thenewstribune.com

After Ethan Thomas threw a complete game to clinch a Class 2A South Puget Sound League title for Enumclaw High School, the junior had a rather simple explanation for his success.

“Pumping gas,” he said. “Just pumping gas. That’s all it is.”

And on top of Thomas’ seven-inning, one-run gem that included a streak of eight consecutive retired batters, the Enumclaw pitcher helped himself out by finishing 3-for-3 and driving in three runs to pace the Hornets to a 6-1 victory over Steilacoom on Saturday afternoon at Osborne Field.

On the mound, Thomas allowed one run in the first inning that gave the Sentinels an early 1-0 lead, but settled in quickly after and became nearly unhittable. He allowed the one run on seven hits while striking out four and walking one on 101 pitches.

“I think that was the first earned run he gave up this year,” Enumclaw coach Eric Fiedler said. “He’s just improved dramatically. Good fastball, good curveball, and just wants the ball.”

Steilacoom failed to scratch across another run beyond the first inning, but a win still appeared within reach for much of the contest. Enumclaw plated three in the first and never lost the lead, but the score was locked at 3-1 until the fifth inning.

The Sentinels had rallied to upset undefeated Fife earlier in the afternoon in the league semifinals, minutes before taking on the Hornets, but once Thomas started dealing on the mound, hits were tough to find.

After a leadoff single in the second inning, Steilacoom failed to reach base until the fifth on a fielding error. Their next hit didn’t come until Micah Bujacich singled with two outs in the sixth.

With a productive lineup from top to bottom, it seemed inevitable Enumclaw would eventually widen its lead.

Cole Kaschmitter initiated a three-run inning with a one-out double in the fifth, and his teammates followed suit, the next five Hornets reaching base after him. Steilacoom retired the final two outs of the inning with the bases loaded, but the damage was already done.

“You guys showed some toughness today,” Fiedler said to Steilacoom’s squad during the trophy presentation ceremony. “We knew what you guys had. You guys are a really tough baseball team. We threw a guy that was really tough on you guys today. If we play you again, who knows what would happen. … It was an awesome honor to play you guys today.”

Despite the game remaining within reach until the final innings, Fiedler saw contributions from his entire lineup, with seven of his nine hitters reaching base and another driving in a run on a sacrifice fly.

In the two innings the Hornets added to their lead, Thomas added a pair of hits.

“Just put the ball on the bat,” Thomas said. “That’s as simple as it (gets).”

Enumclaw lost 10 seniors after last season, but that large group recognized the younger talent that was coming, and never anticipated any regression.

“I remember that departing group of seniors,” Fiedler said. “They said, ‘Hey, you know what coach, listen, those guys are good players that you’ve got coming up.’ And we do have great players. But what really surprised us was what great people they are.

“There wasn’t (a single) discipline issued or anything like that. The worst thing that happened, honestly, was (having) one guy five minutes late to batting practice about a week-and-a-half ago. That was the worst thing that happened this year.”