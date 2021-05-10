Vote now for The News Tribune’s Athlete of the Week (May 3-8)

Steilacoom High School center fielder Logan Brady hustles to third during the Class 2A South Puget Sound League championship game against Enumclaw on Saturday, May 8, 2021 at Osborne Field in Enumclaw, Wash. lsmith@thenewstribune.com

Voting is now open for The News Tribune’s high school Athlete of the Week poll (May 3-8). Voting will remain open until noon Wednesday.

Want to nominate a high school athlete from the South Sound in the future? Email TNT sports reporter Lauren Smith or send a direct message on Twitter (@smithlm12) with the athlete’s first and last name, school, year, position and a stat line from game(s) during the past week. Nominations must be submitted by 5 p.m. Sunday.

You can read about the candidates and their accomplishments below.

Note: The poll can be found below the list of athletes. If you’re having trouble viewing it, try opening this story in a different web browser, such as Chrome or Safari. Votes can only be submitted through the poll on this page. Votes e-mailed will not be counted.

Kaitlyn Anardi, Auburn Riverside softball: Finished 6-for-12 with three runs scored, two doubles, a home run, eight RBI and a stolen base in two wins over Auburn and a loss to Tahoma.

Dylan Bartlett, Kentlake baseball: Finished 5-for-8 with two runs scored, two doubles and five RBI in two wins over Auburn Mountainview.

Brooke Blocker, Eatonville softball: Finished 6-for-13 with seven runs scored, a double, four home runs, 10 RBI and two stolen bases in wins over Orting and Enumclaw, and a win over Franklin Pierce in the 2A SPSL title game.

Logan Brady, Steilacoom baseball: Finished 8-for-14 with eight runs scored, three doubles, three RBI and two walks in wins over Orting, Franklin Pierce and Fife, and a loss to Enumclaw in the 2A SPSL title game.

Johanna Brown, Enumclaw track and field: Won the 100 (13.29), 200 (27.6) and 400 (season-best 1:00.35) at the 2A SPSL track and field championships.

Micah Bujacich, Steilacoom baseball: Finished 9-for-15 with six runs scored, two doubles, six RBI, three stolen bases and a walk in wins over Orting, Franklin Pierce and Fife, and a loss to Enumclaw in the 2A SPSL title game.

Mary Chabot, Eatonville softball: Finished 5-for-9 with nine runs scored, a double, two home runs, 10 RBI, a walk and two stolen bases in wins over Orting and Enumclaw, and a win over Franklin Pierce in the 2A SPSL title game.

Kirsten Chung, Tahoma softball: Finished 7-for-12 with six runs scored, two doubles, a home run, seven RBI, two walks and a stolen base in wins over Auburn Mountainview, Auburn Riverside and Mount Rainier.

Chase Cretti, Fife baseball: Finished 4-for-6 with three runs scored, a double, three RBI and a walk in a win over Eatonville and loss to Steilacoom.

Emma Dazell, Tahoma softball: Finished 7-for-9 with three runs scored, a double, two triples, two home runs and nine RBI in wins over Auburn Mountainview, Auburn Riverside and Mount Rainier.

Quinn Fenn, Clover Park track and field: Won both the discus (personal-best 98-4) and javelin (90-11) at the 2A SPSL track and field championships.

Kaiha Gayles, Fife track and field: Won three titles in the 100 hurdles (season-best 15.15 seconds), 300 hurdles (47.09) and long jump (16-10 1/2), and was the runner-up in the triple jump (31-10) at the 2A SPSL track and field championships. Ranks second statewide in the 100 hurdles, third in the 300 hurdles and fourth in the long jump.

Cameron Hatler, Eatonville track and field: Won both the 1,600 (4.29.99) and 3,200 (9:52.28) at the 2A SPSL track and field championships.

Hunter Hillyard, Kennedy Catholic baseball: Finished 7-for-10 with seven runs scored, two home runs, four RBI, two walks and two stolen bases in two wins over Mount Rainier and a win over Federal Way.

Cole Miller, Steilacoom track and field: Won both the 100 (11.53) and 200 (23.99) and ran the anchor leg of Steilacoom’s winning 4x100 relay (44.5) at the 2A SPSL track and field championships.

MaryAlice Mitchell, Washington track and field: Won the 800 (season-best 2:21.92), 1,600 (season-best 5:20.65) and 3,200 (12:28.47) at the 2A SPSL track and field championships.

Logan Pierce, Tahoma baseball: Finished 6-for-9 with a run scored, three doubles, a home run, five RBI and a walk in two wins over Federal Way and a win over Auburn Riverside. Also tossed five innings, allowing three runs (two earned) on seven hits while striking out four and walking one.

Hailey Rath, Eatonville softball: Finished 7-for-10 with nine runs scored, a double, two home runs, 10 RBI, two walks and four stolen bases in wins over Orting and Enumclaw, and a win over Franklin Pierce in the 2A SPSL title game.

Raquel Reising, Auburn Riverside softball: Finished 8-for-11 with seven runs scored, two home runs, four RBI, three walks and three stolen bases in two wins over Auburn and a loss to Tahoma.

Jager Roulst, Eatonville track and field: Won both the high jump (5-8) and long jump (personal-best 22-11 1/2) at the 2A SPSL track and field championships.

Ethan Thomas, Enumclaw baseball: Finished 6-for-10 with a double and eight RBI in two wins over White River and a win over Steilacoom in the 2A SPSL title game. Also pitched a complete game in the title game win, allowing one run on six hits while striking out four and walking one.

Dylan Watts, Enumclaw baseball: Finished 5-for-11 with four runs scored, a triple, five RBI and a walk in two wins over White River and a win over Steilacoom in the 2A SPSL title game. Also tossed three innings in the two games against the Hornets, allowing one run on four hits with four strikeouts and a walk.

Sarah Wright, Kentwood softball: Tossed 19 innings, allowing two runs on two hits while striking out 43 and walking five in wins over Federal Way and Mount Rainier and a loss to Kennedy Catholic. All three outings were complete games. The win over Federal Way was a no-hitter. Also hit 6-for-10 with one run scored, a double, three RBI and three stolen bases over the three-game stretch.