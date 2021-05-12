Rogers tops crosstown rival Emerald Ridge in one of first games played on new courts at Washington State Fair

It somehow seemed fitting that the Rogers High School girls basketball team was one of the first to compete on the new basketball floors put down at the Washington State Fairgrounds.

“It wasn’t designed that way,” Rogers coach Amy Looker said. “This is just fantastic. I couldn’t dream of anything better. It’s a ‘Field of Dreams’ right here in Puyallup.”

It was a text message conversation between Looker and Curtis athletic director Suzanne Vick that provided the spark that became the idea of three temporary floors being constructed in less than two weeks. Because the pavilion at the fairgrounds is open air, the venue falls within the parameters of the state’s Phase 2 reopening, which is allowing the Class 4A South Puget Sound League and 3A Pierce County League to play basketball this spring.

On Wednesday, Looker’s Rams beat crosstown rival Emerald Ridge, 56-46, in one of the first games played. The victory improved Rogers to 3-0 overall, 1-0 in the 4A SPSL. Emerald Ridge fell to 1-1.

But they played.

“In this season, it’s just on to the next,” Jaguars coach Katie Akeson said. “I’m just glad we figured it out for the kids.”

This one went back and forth throughout.

The Rams scored the first two points of the game on Alexa Caufield’s basket off a pretty pass from Karinna Tel. But Rogers managed just two more field goals the rest of the quarter, and struggled with Emerald Ridge’s full-court pressure, as the Jaguars took a 10-7 lead after the first eight minutes.

Then came Allyson Pettit.

The Rogers senior captain scored 10 of her 13 points in the second quarter, including back-to-back 3-pointers for the Rams sandwiched around a 3-pointer by Monique Carter for the Jaguars that turned a 14-11 deficit into a 17-17 tie.

“I was just able to get open and my teammates set the screens for me so I could get the shots up,” Pettit said. “I’ve never really shot that well, so I’m glad it’s going in.”

Pettit’s shooting sparked the offense, and Rogers built a 31-23 lead by the half. But Emerald Ridge wasn’t done.

The Jaguars opened the third quarter on a 13-3 run that completely erased the deficit and staked them to a 36-34 lead on Carter’s second 3-pointer of the game with 3:50 to go in the period. Alina Sapilak’s basket with 7:24 to play gave the Jaguars a 42-40 lead that would be their last.

Just 14 seconds later, Pettit hit her third 3-pointer of the game, putting Rogers back in front, 43-42, and started a 16-4 run that closed out the game.

“I’m not a very emotional coach,” Looker said. “But in our first game, she hit five of six (3-pointers). It was amazing. And it was fun to watch the other coach go, ‘Who is that girl, again?’ That’s what you hope for in your players, that they come up and get those moments.”

With the lead back, another captain took over down the stretch for Rogers. Junior Jenai Ancheta scored 11 of the Rams final 12 points to finish with a game-high 17.

“We believe in our shooters,” Looker said. “We know eventually, the lid will come off.”