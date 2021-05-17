High School Sports
Vote now for The News Tribune’s Athlete of the Week (May 10-15)
Voting is now open for The News Tribune’s high school Athlete of the Week poll (May 10-15). Voting will remain open until noon Wednesday.
Want to nominate a high school athlete from the South Sound in the future? Email TNT sports reporter Lauren Smith or send a direct message on Twitter (@smithlm12) with the athlete’s first and last name, school, year, position and a stat line from game(s) during the past week. Nominations must be submitted by 5 p.m. Sunday.
You can read about the candidates and their accomplishments below.
Note: The poll can be found below the list of athletes.
Jericho De la Cruz, Auburn Riverside baseball: Finished 4-for-10 with two doubles, six RBI and a walk in a loss to Tahoma and two wins over Auburn.
Emilio Feliciano, Auburn Mountainview baseball: Finished 6-for-11 with six runs scored, a triple, five RBI, two walks and two stolen bases in a win over Thomas Jefferson and two wins over Kentwood. Also tossed five innings, allowing four runs (two earned) on two hits while striking out five and walking three in a win over Kentwood.
Vicente Feliciano, Auburn Mountainview baseball: Finished 5-for-9 with six runs scored, two doubles, a triple, seven RBI, four walks and five stolen bases in a win over Thomas Jefferson and two wins over Kentwood.
Brenna Henry, Tahoma softball: Finished 4-for-4 with a run scored, triple and six RBI in a win over Federal Way.
Kaiea Higa, Tahoma softball: Finished 3-for-4 with four runs scored, a double, home run and three RBI in a win over Federal Way.
Jake Larson, Kentlake baseball: Finished 6-for-11 with 10 runs scored, a double, triple, home run, nine RBI, seven walks and two stolen bases in two wins over Kent-Meridian and two wins over Todd Beamer.
Matthew Lewis, Tahoma baseball: Finished 3-for-8 with a run scored, RBI and walk in a win over Auburn Riverside and two wins over Kennedy Catholic. Also tossed five scoreless innings, allowing three hits while striking out five and walking two to earn a win over the Lancers.
Cayden McDaniel, Wilson basketball: Opened the season with a game-high 31 points in a win over Lakes for the defending 3A Pierce County League champion Rams.
Cody Monaghan, Tahoma baseball: Finished 4-for-7 with three runs scored, a double, home run, two RBI, four walks and a stolen base in a win over Auburn Riverside and two wins over Kennedy Catholic. Also tossed a scoreless inning allowing one hit in the win over the Ravens.
Kamana Nahaku, Auburn Mountainview baseball: Finished 6-for-10 with eight runs scored, a home run, four RBI, four walks and six stolen bases in a win over Thomas Jefferson and two wins over Kentwood.
Logan Pierce, Tahoma baseball: Finished 4-for-10 with two runs scored, a double, home run, three RBI and a walk in a win over Auburn Riverside and two wins over Kennedy Catholic. Also tossed a scoreless inning in the win over the Ravens.
Emma Pollak, Kentwood track and field: Holds the top time in the state in the both the 100-meter dash (12.02) and 300 hurdles (44.72) after running personal-bests in both events in a meet against Auburn. Also holds the second-ranked time in the state in the 200 after running a personal-best 24.87 last month.
Raquel Reising, Auburn Riverside softball: Finished 5-for-7 with five runs scored, two doubles, two triples and a home run in a win over Kentlake and loss to Decatur. Also tossed six innings last week, allowing two runs on eight hits with two strikeouts and two walks.
Atticus Smith, Kentlake baseball: Finished 6-for-9 with eight runs scored, a double, nine RBI and four walks in two wins over Kent-Meridian and two wins over Todd Beamer. Also tossed a scoreless inning allowing one hit while striking out two and walking one in a win over the Royals.
Nate St. Clair, Kennedy Catholic baseball: Finished 5-for-9 with five runs scored, a double, triple, two home runs, five RBI, a walk and a stolen base in a win over Federal Way and two losses to Tahoma.
Max Uste, Kentridge baseball: Finished 4-for-12 with two runs scored, two doubles, an RBI and a stolen base in a win over Mount Rainier and two wins over Federal Way. Also tossed a complete game shutout against the Eagles, allowing three hits while striking out five and walking two to earn a win.
Evan Williamson, Kentlake baseball: Finished 2-for-10 with 10 runs scored, a double, home run, six RBI, two walks and three stolen bases in two wins over Kent-Meridian and two wins over Todd Beamer. Also tossed three hitless innings allowing two runs (none earned) with six strikeouts and three walks, earning a win over the Titans.
