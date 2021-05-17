Vote now for The News Tribune’s Athlete of the Week (May 10-15)

Wilson’s Cayden McDaniel steals the ball from Lakes’ Elijah McChriston during Thursday night’s high school basketball game on the arena courts at the Washington State Fairgrounds in Puyallup, Washington, on Thursday, May 13, 2021. Wilson won the game, 93-46. toverman@theolympian.com

Voting is now open for The News Tribune’s high school Athlete of the Week poll (May 10-15). Voting will remain open until noon Wednesday.

Want to nominate a high school athlete from the South Sound in the future? Email TNT sports reporter Lauren Smith or send a direct message on Twitter (@smithlm12) with the athlete’s first and last name, school, year, position and a stat line from game(s) during the past week. Nominations must be submitted by 5 p.m. Sunday.

You can read about the candidates and their accomplishments below.

Note: The poll can be found below the list of athletes. If you’re having trouble viewing it, try opening this story in a different web browser, such as Chrome or Safari. Votes can only be submitted through the poll on this page. Votes e-mailed will not be counted.

Jericho De la Cruz, Auburn Riverside baseball: Finished 4-for-10 with two doubles, six RBI and a walk in a loss to Tahoma and two wins over Auburn.

Emilio Feliciano, Auburn Mountainview baseball: Finished 6-for-11 with six runs scored, a triple, five RBI, two walks and two stolen bases in a win over Thomas Jefferson and two wins over Kentwood. Also tossed five innings, allowing four runs (two earned) on two hits while striking out five and walking three in a win over Kentwood.

Vicente Feliciano, Auburn Mountainview baseball: Finished 5-for-9 with six runs scored, two doubles, a triple, seven RBI, four walks and five stolen bases in a win over Thomas Jefferson and two wins over Kentwood.

Brenna Henry, Tahoma softball: Finished 4-for-4 with a run scored, triple and six RBI in a win over Federal Way.

Kaiea Higa, Tahoma softball: Finished 3-for-4 with four runs scored, a double, home run and three RBI in a win over Federal Way.

Jake Larson, Kentlake baseball: Finished 6-for-11 with 10 runs scored, a double, triple, home run, nine RBI, seven walks and two stolen bases in two wins over Kent-Meridian and two wins over Todd Beamer.

Matthew Lewis, Tahoma baseball: Finished 3-for-8 with a run scored, RBI and walk in a win over Auburn Riverside and two wins over Kennedy Catholic. Also tossed five scoreless innings, allowing three hits while striking out five and walking two to earn a win over the Lancers.

Cayden McDaniel, Wilson basketball: Opened the season with a game-high 31 points in a win over Lakes for the defending 3A Pierce County League champion Rams.

Cody Monaghan, Tahoma baseball: Finished 4-for-7 with three runs scored, a double, home run, two RBI, four walks and a stolen base in a win over Auburn Riverside and two wins over Kennedy Catholic. Also tossed a scoreless inning allowing one hit in the win over the Ravens.

Kamana Nahaku, Auburn Mountainview baseball: Finished 6-for-10 with eight runs scored, a home run, four RBI, four walks and six stolen bases in a win over Thomas Jefferson and two wins over Kentwood.

Logan Pierce, Tahoma baseball: Finished 4-for-10 with two runs scored, a double, home run, three RBI and a walk in a win over Auburn Riverside and two wins over Kennedy Catholic. Also tossed a scoreless inning in the win over the Ravens.

Emma Pollak, Kentwood track and field: Holds the top time in the state in the both the 100-meter dash (12.02) and 300 hurdles (44.72) after running personal-bests in both events in a meet against Auburn. Also holds the second-ranked time in the state in the 200 after running a personal-best 24.87 last month.

Raquel Reising, Auburn Riverside softball: Finished 5-for-7 with five runs scored, two doubles, two triples and a home run in a win over Kentlake and loss to Decatur. Also tossed six innings last week, allowing two runs on eight hits with two strikeouts and two walks.

Atticus Smith, Kentlake baseball: Finished 6-for-9 with eight runs scored, a double, nine RBI and four walks in two wins over Kent-Meridian and two wins over Todd Beamer. Also tossed a scoreless inning allowing one hit while striking out two and walking one in a win over the Royals.

Nate St. Clair, Kennedy Catholic baseball: Finished 5-for-9 with five runs scored, a double, triple, two home runs, five RBI, a walk and a stolen base in a win over Federal Way and two losses to Tahoma.

Max Uste, Kentridge baseball: Finished 4-for-12 with two runs scored, two doubles, an RBI and a stolen base in a win over Mount Rainier and two wins over Federal Way. Also tossed a complete game shutout against the Eagles, allowing three hits while striking out five and walking two to earn a win.

Evan Williamson, Kentlake baseball: Finished 2-for-10 with 10 runs scored, a double, home run, six RBI, two walks and three stolen bases in two wins over Kent-Meridian and two wins over Todd Beamer. Also tossed three hitless innings allowing two runs (none earned) with six strikeouts and three walks, earning a win over the Titans.