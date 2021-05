High school boys soccer: Spring 2021 all-league teams in the South Sound

Tumwater senior defender Jack Armour is the T-Birds leader on the field, shown during a soccer match against the Rochester Warriors at Tumwater District Stadium in Tumwater, Washington, on Friday, April 16, 2021. toverman@theolympian.com

All-league boys soccer teams in the South Sound for the 2021 spring season, as chosen by coaches.

Note: More leagues will be added as The News Tribune receives them.

3A SSC

FIRST TEAM

Capital — Mason Poynor, Caleb Anderson

North Thurston — Landon Sexton, Lorence Hamilton, Alonzo Ogaldez

River Ridge — Trevor Thompson, Patrick Chapman, Eric Stephens, Isaac Knouff, Alex Jarvis

Timberline — Romeo Brown, Declan Line

Yelm — Paco Lucatero, Adrian Forde-Nihipali

SECOND TEAM

Capital — Sage Scheuerell, Deonte Burns

River Ridge — Shaf Nor, Adrian Erdahl, Drew Abbott, Saul Serrano

Timberline — Seth Reynolds, Jayden Jinks, Luke Degon

Yelm — Hunter Cayford, Hudson Nelson

2A EvCo

Player of the year: D Jack Armour, Tumwater, sr.

Offensive player of the year: F Alexis Castillo-Corona, Rochester, jr.

Defensive player of the year: D Angel Sanchez, Aberdeen, sr.

Goalkeeper of the year: Victor Rojas, Centralia, sr.

Co-coaches of the year: Matt Ashton, Rochester; Brett Bartlett, Tumwater

FIRST TEAM

F — Miguel Martinez, Aberdeen, jr.

F — Antheny Leal, W.F. West, sr.

M — Alex Vidal, Shelton, sr.

M — Logan Sias, Aberdeen, jr.

M — Zaid Tekle, Centralia, sr.

M — Antonio Hernandez, Aberdeen, sr.

M — Will Lower, Tumwater, jr.

D — Levi Jennings, Rochester, jr.

D — Adam El-Mobdy, Tumwater, jr.

D — Yates Pearce, Tumwater, soph.

D — Jamison Cody, Rochester, sr.

GK — Andre Byoune, Black Hills, jr.

SECOND TEAM

F — Carlos Hernandez, W.F. West, sr.

F — Zack Schmidt, Tumwater, jr.

M — Eddy Escalante, Shelton, jr.

M — Aaron Esquivel, Rochester, sr.

M — Brady Mitchell, Black Hills, soph.

M — Eric Vazquez-Valentine, Rochester, jr.

D — Bryce Laufenberg, W.F. West, sr.

D — Brendon Keizur, Shelton, soph.

D — Carter Reykdal, Black Hills, jr.

D — Jace Brookreson, Black Hills, soph.

GK — A.J. Heichelbeck, Tumwater, soph.

GK — Lukas Stewart, Tumwater, soph.

1B SeaTac

Most valuable player: Levi Abrams, Crosspoint, jr.

Coach of the year: Rob Sullivan, Tacoma Baptist

Sportsmanship: Tacoma Baptist

FIRST TEAM

Owen Wyatt, Crosspoint

Landon Couder, Crosspoint

Charles Rawls, Auburn Adventist, sr.

Caleb Bruce, Auburn Adventist, sr.

Almonds Sebirokwa, Auburn Adventist, sr.

Matthew Lee, Puget Sound Adventist, jr.

Julius Aguilar, Puget Sound Adventist, jr.

Cooper Faker, Concordia Christian, soph.

Jackson Downey, Tacoma Baptist, sr.

Tom Plocher, Evergreen Lutheran, sr.

SECOND TEAM

Thunder Doty, Crosspoint

Ethan Walter, Crosspoint

Keagan Griffen, Auburn Adventist, sr.

Landen Hubin, Auburn Adventist, sr.

Abel Biruk, Puget Sound Adventist, jr.

David Badillo, Puget Sound Adventist, sr.

Matteo Novati, Concordia Christian, sr.

Revi Guraj, Concordia Christian, sr.

Devin Hayes, Tacoma Baptist, jr.

Ty Henton, Tacoma Baptist, sr.

Enzo Meyer, Evergreen Lutheran, sr.