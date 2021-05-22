3 takeaways from undefeated Wilson’s rivalry win over Lincoln

Wilson High School forward Jackson Dorsey throws down a dunk as teammate Tre Walker looks on in a Class 3A Pierce County League game against Lincoln on Friday, May 21, 2021 in Tacoma, Wash. lsmith@thenewstribune.com

Wilson High School basketball is already making a convincing run at another undefeated Class 3A Pierce County League title.

The Rams are only about a week into their schedule — which in this COVID-19 pandemic-shortened season is already nearing the halfway point — but certainly appear ready to roll to a second consecutive championship.

Wilson (4-0) opened with wins over Lakes, Bonney Lake and Spanaway Lake — each by more than 30 points — and added another to its tally Friday night in Tacoma, routing crosstown rival Lincoln, 78-51, in the only scheduled regular season meeting between the perennial contenders.

Here are three takeaways from the game:

WILSON CONTINUES ITS UNBEATEN STREAK AGAINST 3A PCL OPPONENTS

The last time the Rams lost a regular season meeting against a league opponent was in this gym back in 2019, when the Abes extended their own league winning streak to 60 games — and made it nine in a row against Wilson.

The streak was finally snapped last winter, and the Rams haven’t looked back since. They rolled to an undefeated 3A PCL title in 2020, finishing a perfect 14-0, and are well on their way to repeating as the unbeaten champions this spring.

Wilson has now won its past four meetings with the Abes — including three regular season contests and one in the postseason — and extended its 3A PCL streak to 18.

The early season wins have certainly been convincing. The Rams opened with a 93-46 win over Lakes at the Washington State Fairgrounds last week, and followed up with routs of Bonney Lake (97-65) and Spanaway Lake (77-45).

The 27-point win over the Abes was Wilson’s closest contest so far this season. Both programs were undefeated entering the game, but the Rams took a 44-30 lead into the break, and overwhelmed Lincoln (3-1) in the third quarter on their way to a fourth consecutive victory.

“Our guys want to win Tacoma,” Rams coach Mike Cocke’ said. “That’s always been our goal since I got here is win Tacoma. … We’ve got to be the best here first. I think they’re doing a pretty good job of that.”

THE RAMS HAVE THREE BIG SCORING THREATS

Here’s a look at the scoring averages through four games for Wilson’s big three — senior forward Jackson Dorsey, sophomore guard Cayden McDaniel and freshman guard Tre Walker.

Dorsey: 15.8 points per game

McDaniel: 27.8

Walker: 19.3

Each of the three has scored in double figures in each of Wilson’s first four games, and the balanced attack has caused consistent trouble for opponents.

“We’re doing great,” McDaniel said of how the Rams are progressing as a unit early on. “Practice is a big part. We push each other every day at practice and that’s why it looks so easy out here.”

Friday night it was McDaniel who found the basket most often, pouring in a game-high 30 points, including 15 in a 21-point third quarter during which the Rams pulled away.

Cocke’ noted how comfortable McDaniel — who averaged 12 points per game last season — is on the floor this season, and his individual growth since his freshman season wrapped up last March.

“He showed flashes of it last year,” Cocke’ said. “He’s a high-level kid.”

This was McDaniel’s second 30-point performance in four games. He scored a career-high 31 against Lakes in the season opener.

Dorsey added 17 points for the Rams on Friday, and Walker added 15. Darius Bailey led Lincoln with 12 points, while Parker Androy chipped in 11.

FOUR GAMES INTO HIS HIGH SCHOOL CAREER, TRE WALKER IS ALREADY IMPRESSING

Walker has played four high school games — and has scored 15 or more points in each of them.

Wilson’s freshman guard — the younger brother of Annie Wright star Julianna Walker, who is signed to Syracuse, and has more than 2,500 career points — opened with 16 against Lakes last week in his debut for the Rams.

He then unloaded a career-high 31 against Bonney Lake, and has scored 15 in each of his past two games.

Against Lincoln, he scored 11 of Wilson’s 23 points in the second quarter as the Rams built a double-digit lead heading into the half.

“He’s not intimidated,” Cocke’ said. “He’s ready to go, and he wants the ball and wants to make big shots.

“That little run that he had in the second quarter was pretty impressive. He’s a pretty good player and we’re lucky to have him.”