Melina Ness’ walk-off double clinches 4A/3A NPSL softball title for Auburn Riverside

The Ravens’ Melina Ness is congratulated by her teammates after hitting a game-winning double that captured the NPSL softball championship over Tahoma on Saturday, May 22 at Auburn Riverside High School. dperine@thenewstribune.com

The Class 4A/3A North Puget Sound League league title was on the line, and Auburn Riverside High School softball was down to its final strike.

The Ravens, the league’s 3A champion, were trailing Tahoma, the 4A winner, by a run, and their only base runner stood was standing on second. With the count at 2-2, Sadie Jensen saw a pitch she couldn’t resist.

Jensen singled to center to bring home Raquel Reising and tie the game at 5-5. Saige Aarstad entered as a pinch runner, and catcher Melina Ness stepped into the batter’s box with a chance to win it for the Ravens on their home field.

Ness fouled off the first pitch. Then, she took ball one. The third pitch she slammed to right center, scoring Aarstad from first and clinching the league’s overall title.

“If nothing else, there’s not a better kid to be in that situation than Melina,” Ravens coach Bryce Strand said. “She doesn’t ever get too high, too low. … That’s Melina. So, you talk about a perfect temperament for a kid in that spot, it was her.

“And obviously, she delivered.”

Ness’ double capped off a 6-5 win for the Ravens, who upended a perennial powerhouse in the Bears. They represented the gold standard of the league, Strand said.

Tahoma grabbed an early 1-0 lead on an Emma Dazell sacrifice fly in the first, and controlled the game through five innings. Auburn Riverside’s hitters were retired in order through the first two frames, and it wasn’t until Bailee Brader drew a two-out walk in the third that a Raven reached base.

“We do our thing, and that’s kind of our mantra,” Strand said. “Just do our thing all the way through the game, and the score takes care of itself. … I’m so proud of these girls.”

Kaitlyn Anardi checked in with a leadoff double in the fourth for Auburn Riverside’s first hit. Ness drew a one-out walk, but Tahoma worked around the threat, keeping the score at 1-0.

The Bears extended their lead to 3-0 in the fifth, when Dazell cranked a bases loaded, two-run single to center. But it was a pair of two-run home runs for the Ravens — by Reising in the fifth and Emily Blubaugh in the sixth — that flipped the score late.

“I think it’s how we handle things,” Strand said. “We always talk about our approach. We block out the noise, we don’t worry about the situation. We just do our thing. At the end, our kids stayed in the at-bat and didn’t let the moment get too big for itself. I think we just saw the results of that, and so I was just really proud.”

Down 4-3 in the seventh, Tahoma plated two runs on an RBI double by Brenna Henry and sacrifice fly from Hailey Sheffer to retake the lead.

Three outs away from the title, Sheffer struck out the first batter she faced in the seventh — her final of 10 strikeouts in the contest — but Reising followed, and lined an 0-2 pitch into center field for a double.

The tying run was on second. Tahoma recorded a second out on a pop up. But, then came Jensen’s single and Ness’ game-winning double.

“We never gave up,” Ness said. “We always come out and win the fight.”

Ness’ goal next year is for the Ravens to reach the state tournament, given the COVID-19 pandemic canceled playoffs around the state this spring.

And she walked off the field with a championship-clinching double Saturday to cap an impressive comeback as the Ravens look ahead.

“Everyone was hitting,” Ness said. “When everyone’s in that mood, I just have to come out and do it, too.”