Vote now for The News Tribune’s Athlete of the Week (May 24-29)

Wilson’s Cayden McDaniel knocks the ball away from Lakes’ Elijah McChriston for a steal during Thursday night’s high school basketball game on the arena courts at the Washington State Fairgrounds in Puyallup, Washington, on Thursday, May 13, 2021. Wilson won the game, 93-46. Tony Overman toverman@theolympian.com

Voting is now open for The News Tribune’s high school Athlete of the Week poll (May 24-29). Voting will remain open until Thursday at noon.

Want to nominate a high school athlete from the South Sound in the future? Email preps reporter Jon Manley at jon.manley@thenewstribune.com or send a direct message on Twitter (@manley_tnt) with the athlete’s first and last name, school, year, position and a stat line from game(s) during the past week. Nominations must be submitted by 5 p.m. Sunday.

You can read about the candidates and their accomplishments below.

Note: The poll can be found below the list of athletes. If you’re having trouble viewing it, try opening this story in a different web browser, such as Chrome or Safari. Votes can only be submitted through the poll on this page. Votes e-mailed will not be counted.

Asjon Anderson, Mount Tahoma boys basketball: Finished with 32 points, four rebounds, five assists and five steals in a win over Bonney Lake, 29 points, four rebounds, seven assists and three steals in a win over Lakes and 29 points, five rebounds, five assists and five steals in a loss to Wilson.

Tre Blassingame, Auburn boys basketball: Finished with 13 points in a win over Auburn Riverside, 18 points in a win over Auburn Mountainview, 23 points in a win over Bellarmine Prep and 11 points in a win over White River.

Keon Dewalt, Lakes boys basketball: Scored 31 points in a win over Stadium, added 14 points and six rebounds in a loss to Mount Tahoma and 24 points and five rebounds in a loss to Bonney Lake.

Kaden Hansen, Auburn boys basketball: Finished with 16 points in a win over Auburn Riverside, 18 points in a win over Auburn Mountainview, 15 points in a win over Bellarmine Prep and 16 points in a win over White River for the undefeated Trojans.

Hope Hassman, Tahoma girls basketball: Finished with 22 points and six assists in a win over Rogers, 11 points, four rebounds, eight assists and four steals in a win over Auburn Mountainview, 28 points, six assists and four steals in a win over White River and 29 points, three rebounds and six assists in a win over Kennedy Catholic for the undefeated Bears.

Cayden McDaniel, Wilson boys basketball: Scored 23 points in a win over Stadium and 26 points in a win over Mount Tahoma for the undefeated Rams.

Ryan Tran, Mount Tahoma boys basketball: Finished with 21 points, four rebounds and seven assists in a win over Bonney Lake, 10 points, four rebounds, four assists and five steals in a win over Lakes and 10 points, seven rebounds and four assists in a loss to Wilson.

Tre Walker, Wilson boys basketball: Finished with 18 points in a win over Stadium and 18 points in a win over Mount Tahoma for the undefeated Rams.

Profile Image of Jon Manley
Jon Manley
Jon Manley covers high school sports for The News Tribune. A McClatchy President’s Award winner and Gonzaga University graduate, Manley has covered the South Sound sports scene since 2013. Born and raised in Tacoma.
