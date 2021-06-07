Vote now for The News Tribune’s Athlete of the Week (May 31 to June 5)

Wilson High School forward Jackson Dorsey throws down a dunk as teammate Tre Walker looks on in a Class 3A Pierce County League game against Lincoln on Friday, May 21, 2021 in Tacoma, Wash. lsmith@thenewstribune.com

Voting is now open for The News Tribune’s high school Athlete of the Week poll (May 31 to June 5). Voting will remain open until Wednesday at noon.

You can read about the candidates and their accomplishments below.

Linsey Lovrovich, Peninsula girls basketball: The senior guard tallied a triple double in a 76-66 win against Curtis — 24 points, 13 rebounds and 10 assists.

Rylie Lund, White River girls basketball: Senior had 14 points, nine rebonds, five assists and two steals in 62-22 win over Fife.

Michael Ajayi, Kentwood boys basketball: Against Kennedy Catholic, had 16 points, 16 rebounds, four assists and three blocks. Against Decatur, had 18 points, 15 rebounds, three assists and two blocks and against Tahoma, had 15 points, five rebounds, two assists and three blocks.

Jalen Barbee, Franklin Pierce boys basketball: In win over Orting, he had 28 points and nine rebounds. In a win over Enumclaw, had 32 points and 15 rebounds. In a win over Clover Park, he had 34 points and 18 rebounds and in a win over White River, had 29 points and nine rebounds.

Allyson Pettit, Rogers girls basketball: Hit eight 3-pointers and finished with 28 points in 48-37 win against Puyallup.

Jaydus Green, Steilacoom boys basketball: Finished with 15 points and nine rebounds for Sentinels in loss to Washington.

Champ Spencer, Sumner boys basketball: Had 17 points for the Spartans in 66-64 win over Curtis.

Jackson Dorsey, Wilson boys basketball: Had 22 points in 96-69 win over Lakes and 13 points in win over Bonney Lake.

Joclyen Wyatt, Wilson girls basketball: Scored 44 points in win on Thursday against Bonney Lake. It’s the highest single-game total during coach Michelle Birge’s 13-year tenure as the Wilson coach.