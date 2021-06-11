Capital gives Timberline some uncomfortable moments, but Blazers’ firepower too much in 68-56 victory

Timberline’s Brooklyn Hicks (4) beats Capital’s Caine Hoffman to a rebound during Thursday night’s 3A SSC league boys basketball game at Capital High School in Olympia, Washington, on Friday, June 11, 2021. toverman@theolympian.com

Timberline High School’s season-ending boys basketball game at Capital on Friday night seemed like a potential rout.

The Blazers clinched the 3A South Sound Conference championship earlier in the week and hadn’t lost a league game. Capital came into Friday night with a 6-7 record.

But Blazers’ coach Allen Thomas knew better.

“It’s always tough at Capital,” Thomas, who has now guided Timberline to three conference titles, said. “Coach (Brian) Vandiver does a great job having his guys prepared, especially at the defensive end. You’ve got to give credit where credit is due. They came ready to play today.”

Twice before Timberline could put away a 68-56 victory, Capital (6-8) made the Blazers (12-3) uncomfortable.

After the first five minutes, Capital led by six, 12-6, on a 3-pointer from the right corner by Max Landers, who would go on to lead the Cougars with 24 points.

Timberline rallied and took the lead for good, 20-19, early in the second quarter when freshman Darrell Gibson scored inside off an assist from sophomore Brooklyn Hicks, who would match Landers’ total, leading the Blazers with 24 points.

Gibson’s basket sparked an 18-3 run by Timberline that gave the visitors a 14-point halftime lead, 36-22. The freshman scored eight of the points himself on a mix of post-ups, spin moves and drives.

“It was just about finding the open space,” Gibson said. “Our guards are able to penetrate so well, they draw a lot of attention and can just easily dump it off to me.”

Zone pressure from the Blazers after halftime was a bit more than Capital could handle and during a 19-8 Timberline run that ended the third quarter, there were moments it appeared the Blazers were stealing the ball at will.

“We were really active. We did a great job of being in the passing lanes, flying around and playing for one another,” Thomas said. “When we’re doing that, we’re special.”

After Timberline cleared its bench, leading by 24 entering the final quarter, the Cougars forced the Blazers’ starters back into the game with a 16-5 run. After taking a time out with just under four minutes to play, Thomas reined in Timberline’s typical fast-breaking offense in favor of a little old school four corners.

“It was a good time to show basketball IQ,” he said. “We don’t always have to run it up. We’ve got to be smart and we’ve got to understand it’s about limiting their possessions. Why not just run the clock out?”

With no post-season playoffs ahead, Gibson, who finished the game with 17 points, has his sights set on the 2021-22 season and beyond.

“I feel like we’re going to be a state championship type of team,” he said.

While Landers was the only Cougar to reach double figures, Miles Gurske joined Hicks and Gibson for the Blazers, tallying 15.