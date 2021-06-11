Barbee Jr. scores 37 as Franklin Pierce wins 2A SPSL boys basketball tournament

twicke@thenewstribune.com

John Barbee Jr. stood on the court for Franklin Pierce alongside his older brother, Jalen. The Class 2A South Puget Sound League title was on the line, and because Jalen graduates this year, it would be the final time the brothers suit up together on a high school court.

As the game progressed and the buckets rolled in, one thing became increasingly clear: John Jr. would go out and get the league title for his brother.

“I take it personally,” John Jr. said. “It’s my last high school game with him. It just feels good. It feels good to win.”

Winning, in fact, is what the Cardinals did all year. Their 75-70 win over White River clinched the league tournament championship. The Barbee brothers, in their final high school run, were perfect.

And who better to serve as head coach than John Barbee Sr., who embraced his sons in the final seconds as substitutions were made.

“To be honest, it’s so bitter-sweet,” Barbee Sr. said. “Obviously, saying goodbye to my first-born is tough. Heck of a player, so you can’t ask for a better way to go out.”

Friday night’s title game was a battle between the SPSL heavyweights, and both teams landed every punch. They capitalized on open looks, created shots in the paint, and rarely allowed easy baskets.

Franklin Pierce may have jumped out ahead early, leading by 10 after the first quarter, but White River never went away. The Cardinals’ halftime lead was just seven, and White River, for a brief moment in time, held a one point lead with a minute remaining in the third.

But it was John Barbee Jr. that nobody had an answer for.

The Franklin Pierce junior poured in 37 points, along with four rebounds and an assist. He was feared from beyond the arc. He could drive to the hoop and make any big man miss.

He was unstoppable.

“(John Jr. is) unbelievable,” Barbee Sr. said of his son after the win. “He’s just a great scorer. Very athletic, great body control, so it was great to see him have a great day. I know he was going to do it for his big brother, and he definitely looked out for (Jalen) tonight. He hit some big shots for us.”

The eldest brother posted a double-double, too; Jalen finished his final high school game with 12 points, 11 rebounds, and 4 assists en route to Franklin Pierce’s perfect season.

John Jr. showed out with big-time numbers, but his teammates helped him get there, he says.

“I can score, yes. But my teammates contribute to why I score,” John Jr. said. “When one of my teammates dives on the ground… stuff that sometimes I don’t do, they do it for me. It helps the team (win).

In the final minutes, White River’s deficit remained in single digits. They trailed only by one to begin the fourth quarter, and kept the crowd on its toes.

Their deficit remained close, but never close enough.

Franklin Pierce held the ball with just 47 seconds remaining, and spectators inside Washington High School’s Patriot Dome rose to their feet. The Cardinals inched closer and closer to a league title.

Even until the horn signaled a Franklin Pierce victory, the Hornets kept it interesting. But it was Barbee Sr., cutting down the net with his two sons, that capped off a perfect season for the Cardinals.

“We’ve come a long way,” Barbee Sr. said. “I think this is one of the most coachable teams that I’ve ever been a part of in my 20 years-plus that I’ve been coaching. From where we started in a shortened season with the pandemic, these guys stuck together, and they got better every single day. That was our goal. It just shows, and I think our program is heading in the right direction.”