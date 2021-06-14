Vote now for The News Tribune’s Athlete of the Week (June 7-12)

Voting is now open for The News Tribune’s high school Athlete of the Week poll (June 7-12). Voting will remain open until Wednesday at noon.

Want to nominate a high school athlete from the South Sound in the future? Email preps reporter Jon Manley at jon.manley@thenewstribune.com or send a direct message on Twitter (@manley_tnt) with the athlete's first and last name, school, year, position and a stat line from game(s) during the past week.

You can read about the candidates and their accomplishments below.

Jackson Grant, Olympia boys basketball: The McDonald’s All-American and UW signee scored 32 points in Olympia’s 4A SPSL championship game win against Curtis, breaking the school’s career scoring record in the process. He leaves the school with 1,352 points.

Zoom Diallo, Curtis boys basketball: Freshman scored a team-high 17 points in Viks’ loss to Olympia in the 4A SPSL tournament championship game.

Alyson Deaver, Sumner girls basketball: Junior forward scored a game-high 23 points in Sumner’s win over Bellarmine Prep in the 4A SPSL tournament championship game on Thursday.

Rowan Cusack, Bellarmine Prep: Senior guard scored 18 points in Bellarmine’s loss to Sumner in the 4A SPSL championship game.

John Barbee, Jr., Franklin Pierce boys basketball: Junior guard scored 37 points in the 2A SPSL tournament championship game win over White River.

Kristol Ayson, Lincoln girls basketball: Senior guard scored 20 points in Abes’ 57-53 3A PCL championship game win over Bonney Lake, including 12 points in the third quarter.

Cayden McDaniel, Wilson boys basketball: Scored a game-high 24 points in Wilson’s 66-40 win over Spanaway Lake in the 3A PCL tournament championship game on Saturday.

Jazmyn Shipp, Bonney Lake girls basketball: Freshman forward scored 16 points in Bonney Lake’s 57-53 loss to Lincoln in the 3A PCL championship game.

Kara Marecle, White River: Scored 29 points in White River’s win over rival Enumclaw in the 2A SPSL tournament championship game.