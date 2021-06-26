What we learned from Auburn’s 55-53 win over Federal Way in NPSL crossover game

Auburn’s Maleek Arington bowls over Federal Way’s Marcus Cole during the Tigers’ 55-53 win over the Eagles in the 3A/4A NPSL boys basketball crossover championship game at Federal Way High School in Federal Way, Washington, on Saturday, June 26, 2021. toverman@theolympian.com

The Auburn High School boys basketball team completed its undefeated season with a 55-53 win over Federal Way on Saturday afternoon. The crossover game pitted the 3A (Auburn) and 4A (Federal Way) NPSL champions against each other. Both teams came into the game undefeated after winning their respective leagues. Here are three takeaways from Auburn’s win.

BLASSINGAME THE DIFFERENCE MAKER

Just minutes into the first half, Auburn junior Tre Blassingame picked up his second foul, forcing him to the bench for the remainder of the half. Auburn struggled without its 6-foot-5 forward and trailed at half, 29-23.

Blassingame bided his time on the bench, cheering on his teammates from the sideline in the first half. He was itching to get back out there.

“I was trying to stack locked in, keep cheering on my teammates, stay locked into the game and just be ready when my number was called.”

Indeed, he was ready. In the third quarter, Blassingame scored 11 of his 15 total points, providing an instant spark on both ends of the floor for Auburn, which outscored Federal Way 23-12 in the period.

“I was very determined,” he said. “I just wanted to stay locked in throughout the entire game, just cheering on my teammates, go out there and play hard. I’ve got to come out with the same energy. … I just wanted to come in and show that I can stay ready at all times and I’m here for my team whenever they need me. I’m not here for personal achievements, I just want to win.”

Auburn coach Ryan Hansen said Blassingame provided the spark the team needed, after struggling to put up points against Federal Way’s active defense in the first half.

“He came out and was ready to go. That’s so hard to do, because you pick up two early ones. You’re one of our leading scorers. Just to sit there and be a great teammates for a quarter and a half is difficult to do. I thought he really managed that really well and came out and kind of got us going there in that third quarter.”

Federal Way coach Yattah Reed said he felt his team didn’t do enough to make Blassingame uncomfortable. He felt one possession was a good illustration of their struggles to slow Blassingame down: He took a shot, got his rebound, missed the follow-up, then got a second rebound and tipped the ball in.

“I thought that possession really set it apart,” Reed said. “We lost that game because of possessions that we didn’t secure. We’ll learn.”

SATURDAY’S SEASON FINALE WAS AS CLOSE AS WE’LL GET TO A PLAYOFF ATMOSPHERE

There was no state tournament this year, no postseason, and limiting fans allowed in the building on Saturday. But after both teams steamrolled through their leagues, a dogfight was welcomed on both sides.

“This year, we weren’t faced with a lot of adversity, given our schedule,” Blassingame said. “I feel like coming into today, we were ready, we were locked in for the most part. A couple mental mistakes, but I was proud of how we played.”

Auburn has blown out most of its opponents this season. The second quarter of Saturday’s contest marked the first time all season the Trojans were outscored in a quarter.

“That’s a position that we had never been in before,” Hansen said. “We talked a lot about how we’re going to respond to adversity at halftime. I didn’t have any doubt that our guys would go out there and fight and compete. ... I was really proud of our defensive effort tonight.”

Reed said he was proud of the fight his young team showed.

“We played hard,” he said. “That’s one thing that they did consistently this year. They’re going to play hard. I thought it was just possessions. We didn’t capitalize on some, turned the ball over. Overall, the guys are going to play hard, leave it all on the floor. I thought that’s what they did, not only in this game, but they do that every game.”

BOTH TEAMS RETURN THE BULK OF THEIR ROSTERS NEXT SEASON

The winter season is just around the corner, after the covid-altered season had basketball run through the end of June this spring.

Auburn returns Blassingame, along with to-be senior guard Maleek Arington, senior sharpshooter Kaden Hansen and promising sophomore Luvens Valcin. It’s a group that is poised to contend for a 3A state championship this year.

“I feel great,” Blassingame said. “I’m so excited for next year. Looking forward to big things, coming out and making a lot of noise. I’m so proud of this team. We came a long way together. It’s been great to watch.”

Hansen said an undefeated season capped off with a win over Federal Way gives the team plenty of momentum heading into the offseason.

“This is great for us to come play in a game that’s tight and battle some adversity because as you know, next season, when we get to the postseason, we’re going to play a lot of good teams,” Hansen said. “If we’re fortunate enough to get to the state tournament, this is what the games are going to look like. We’re going to have to learn how to grind games out.”

Federal Way is going to be really good, too. To-be junior Vaughn Weems scored a game-high 19 points in the loss, while junior Dace Pleasant added 15. Junior Isaiah Afework, who had a quiet offensive output on Saturday with seven points, has been one of the team’s top players this season.

“It’s promising,” Reed said. “They were out here asking if we’re (practicing) Monday. I had to tell them it’s canceled because of the heat. They were all ticked off about that, which I like. They’re upset about the loss. With the young guys and the freshmen we have, it’s promising. They have the right attitude and want to get better and they embraced this moment of what it takes to win those big games.”