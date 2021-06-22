3 takeaways from Federal Way’s 61-52 win over Kentwood

The Federal Way High School boys basketball team defeated visiting Kentwood on Tuesday night, 61-52, completing a 12-0 run through the 4A NPSL in the shortened spring season. Here are three takeaways from Federal Way’s win.

OFFENSE WAS HARD TO COME BY TUESDAY’S CONTEST

At half, Federal Way clung to a 23-22 lead. Federal Way led 7-0 in the first quarter, before Kentwood began to put some points on the board. Stylistically, the defenses looked different for the two teams, but were both effective.

Federal Way played straight up man-to-man, while Kentwood opted for a 3-2 zone. The Eagles were decent enough at attacking the heart of the zone and getting the ball into the high post and the key, but were often unable to finish shots from that position in the first half. In the second half, Federal Way was more aggressive attacking the rim from the top of the key.

“Just gotta move the ball, trust each other and just move it, pretty much,” said Federal Way sophomore forward Isaiah Afework, who scored a team-high 15 points in the win. “Coach (Yattah Reed) was getting on us about not capitalizing off moving the ball. We just have to trust our teammates and capitalize, make sure we’re doing the right things.”

Reed credited Kentwood for making things difficult for his squad.

“Credit to Kentwood,” Reed said. (Kentwood coach Blake Solomon) does a good job with their zone and it gave us problems. When we thought we had figured it out — we just couldn’t get any momentum going.

“We were getting the ball in the right spots but we weren’t attacking it. They’re sophomores — maybe they thought, ‘If we’re in the middle, nobody gets to touch me’ That’s now how basketball is played. It was a learning moment. We’ll work on it tomorrow.”

While Federal Way’s offense was hit and miss, its defense stifled Kentwood throughout much of the contest, flying around and forcing turnovers.

“That’s our whole philosophy, is just defense,” Afework said. “Making sure we’re in the right spots and just having energy and fun for each other. It’s all defense.”

For Kentwood, junior Logan Stempniak scored a game-high 19 points and junior guard Mason Panelo chipped in 15.

FEDERAL WAY HASN’T BEEN HINDERED BY ITS YOUTH

Three of the Eagles’ top players — forwards Vaughn Weems, Dace Pleasant and Isaiah Afework — are all sophomores. But if there have been growing pains, it certainly hasn’t showed up in the team’s record this season. Afework scored 15 in the win, Pleasant added 11 and Weems scored nine.

“We all have different weapons,” said Afework. “Vaughn (is super good), Dace can just see the full court and make plays. We all have different strengths.”

Reed said it’s been fun to watch his young corps develop and come together during the shortened season and build toward the future.

“Our sophomores, I wanted them to be able to have this experience so that we’re not going through this when they’re juniors,” Reed said. “The six-week piece, I’m leaving them in games, not calling timeouts, making them have to figure it out, so that we don’t have to go through this next season when they’re juniors. They’re gelling, they’re great kids. They’re always together, they work hard. There’s just things they just have to understand.”

Afework, in particular, shined in Tuesday’s win, making plays on both ends of the floor.

“He’s just a hard worker and he doesn’t stop,” Reed said. “He’s the glue of this team, on and off the court. I can’t even say how important he is to this team. He’s one of the many reasons why we’re having somewhat of a successful season. He’s the glue of the team. ... When you’ve got a kid that plays that hard, it’s contagious.”

ALL EYES ON FEDERAL WAY VS. AUBURN ON SATURDAY

Federal Way, the 4A NPSL champion, will face Auburn, the 3A NPSL champion, in a crossover game on Saturday afternoon at 1 p.m. at Federal Way. The game will conclude the season. Both teams are undefeated to this point.

Last year, the programs met four times, with each team winning two games apiece.

“We’re excited for Auburn,” Afework said. “We’ve got to tighten up on a lot of things because Auburn’s a good team. We’ve just got to get ready.”

In this bizarre season with no postseason and no state tournament in play, the crossover championship game will be the closest thing either team will have to a playoff-type atmosphere and matchup.

“We’re looking forward to it,” Reed said. “It’ll be great for us. The roles are kind of reversed. They were young last year. Now we’re young and they’ve got a little more experience. It’s something that we need and something we’re looking forward to and hopefully we can make it a great game to end the season.”